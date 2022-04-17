In Sri Lanka, Catholic Church Voice Support For Protests Demanding President's Resignation

In a key development, Catholic Church in Sri Lanka has expressed its support for the ongoing Galle Face demonstration in the island nation calling for the immediate resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando, Director, National Catholic Center for Social Communications and Church spokesperson, voiced his support for the ongoing protests during a press conference, according to The Island.

Fernando stated that the Catholic Church wants President Rajapaksa to resign, however, many members of the Catholic Church were already on the sidelines of the demonstrations.

When asked if the Church had made plans for religious activities at the protest site, Fernando replied no, putting rest to speculations sparked by social media posts claiming that religious services would be held on Easter Sunday at the Galle Face protest site. Walpole Piyananda, the President of Sri Lanka's advisor on International Religious Affairs, said on Saturday that there was a 'misunderstanding' between the Catholic Church and the government. In the Galle Face Green region of Colombo, there has been a major outcry against the incumbent government, particularly against the Rajapaksa family.

Protesters have been accusing the Rajapaksa administration of corruption and misrule while calling for the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa with the slogan of “Go Gota Go”, the rallying cry of the protest that refers to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Economic crisis in Sri Lanka

It is pertinent to mention here that Sri Lanka is grappling with an economic crisis that has resulted in protests against the ruling Rajapaksa government in the country. Sri Lanka’s economy has been under pressure since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. A downfall in the tourism activities was followed by a crash in the agriculture sector after the government’s move to ban all chemical fertilizers in a bid to make the Island country’s agricultural produce fully organic. Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka's economy has been under strain.

Moreover, adding to the woes, Sri Lanka is also experiencing a foreign exchange crisis, which has hampered the country's ability to purchase food and gasoline and caused it to default on its foreign debt.