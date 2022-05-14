In Sri Lanka, Complaint Filed Seeking Arrest Of Former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa & 6 Others

A complaint has been lodged at a Sri Lankan court seeking the arrest of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and six others for alleged criminal intimidation as well as aiding and abetting attacks on peaceful anti-government protesters near Temple Trees and Galle Face. According to a report by Daily Mirror, the complaint was lodged before the Colombo Magistrate's Court by a lawyer urging the court to direct the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to arrest them. Apart from Rajapaksa, MPs Sanjeewa Edirimanne, Sanjeewa Edirimanne, Johnston Fernando, Moratuwa Municipal Council Chairman Saman Lal Fernando, Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon and IGP Chandana Wickremeratne were named as defendants in the petition.

As per the report, the petition was heard by Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage, who directed it to be taken up by the Colombo Chief Magistrate court on May 17. Notably, on May 9, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down following continuous protests by people calling for his resignation amid the ongoing economic crisis in the island nation. Earlier on Thursday, Sri Lanka's Fort Magistrate’s Court issued a travel ban on former Prime Minister Rajapaksa, MP Namal Rajapaksa, MP Johnston Fernando and 14 others.

Former PM Rajapaksa's supporters attacked peaceful anti-government protestors

According to reports, they have been restricted to travel abroad due to ongoing investigations into the attacks on the peaceful protest sites of GotaGoGama and MynaGoGama. This came after the Attorney General had sought a travel ban, claiming that they needed to be in the country for the investigations into the attacks since it appeared that they colluded and plotted them. Earlier this week, Rajapaksa's supporters had attacked peaceful anti-government protestors demanding his removal from office as a result of the country's worst economic turmoil.

Sri Lankan crisis

It is worth mentioning here that the Sri Lankan government has been struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe as the country's new Prime Minister in an attempt to stabilize the ongoing political as well as economic turmoil. However, protests continue to take place even after Wickremesinghe took charge as the country's premier on May 12.