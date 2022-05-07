In Sri Lanka, Diplomats & Rights Groups Raise Concerns After President Declares Emergency

In the midst of Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis since its Independence, diplomats and human rights organisations raised concerns on Saturday after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced a state of emergency and police were seen using force against peaceful demonstrators. The island nation's economic and political turmoil has sparked nationwide protests calling for Rajapaksa and his powerful ruling family to step down. On Friday, President Rajapaksa issued an order proclaiming a state of emergency, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The Sri Lankan President invoked sections of the Public Security Ordinance that allow him to enact laws in the interests of public security and order, as well as for the maintenance of necessary supplies. The emergency regulations authorise Rajapaksa to order detentions, seize property, and search any locations. He will also avail the power to amend or suspend any law. The state of emergency has concerned the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, who stressed that "the voices of peaceful citizens need to be heard." And the very real challenges Sri Lankans are facing require long term solutions to set the country back on a path toward prosperity and opportunity for all. The SOE (State of Emergency) won’t help do that," she wrote in a Twitter post.

Protesters pledge to continue their demonstrations despite emergency law

Meanwhile, Canadian envoy David McKinnon stated that the people of Sri Lanka have a right to peaceful protest under democracy and that it is “hard to understand why it is necessary, then, to declare a state of emergency.” Amnesty International stated that the protests have been peaceful and that the police had arbitrarily curtailed the right to peaceful assembly. Despite the emergency law, protesters have vowed to continue with their demonstrations.

Sri Lankan crisis

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sri Lankan government is currently struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Meanwhile, people in the island nation have been protesting nearly for a month demanding for the government, led by the Rajapaksa family, to resign.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP/Facebook/@Gotabaya Rajapaksa