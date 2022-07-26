In Sri Lanka, Health Care System On The Verge Of Collapse Amid Rising Fuel Crisis: Report

In Sri Lanka, severe fuel shortages have made it impossible for both patients and medical professionals to travel for treatment, putting the island nation's hospitals on the edge of collapse, according to media reports. An extraordinary economic crisis has dealt a fatal blow to a free and universal healthcare system that had been the envy of the country's South Asian neighbours just months before. Furthermore, supplies of surgical equipment and life-saving drugs are quickly running out.

ANI reported that except for the raw materials used to manufacture the remaining portion of medical supplies and equipment, Sri Lanka imports 85% of its needs. However, the island nation is currently bankrupt and is unable to obtain sufficient fuel to keep the economy running due to a lack of foreign currency. According to media reports, medical staff at government hospitals claim they have been compelled to postpone routine procedures to focus on life-threatening situations and to use less potent replacement medications.

"Sri Lanka's once-strong healthcare system is now in jeopardy. The most vulnerable are facing the greatest impact," ANI reported quoting UN Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer-Hamdy.

Further, money from the World Bank has been allocated to help Sri Lanka pay for critically required pharmaceuticals, such as rabies vaccines. In the meantime, Sri Lanka has received donations for the healthcare sector from nations such as India, Bangladesh, Japan, and others. The country's economic predicament, according to the recently elected president Ranil Wickremesinghe, is expected to get worse by the end of next year if tough steps are not adopted.

Sri Lanka crisis

As Sri Lanka continues to be engulfed in a crippling economic crisis, high food costs caused by egregious inflation have left many households unable to feed their families. Sri Lanka has been going through a worsening economic crisis since the start of 2022, and the government has stopped paying back its international creditors. 5.7 million people "need emergency humanitarian assistance," the UN warned.

Due to a scarcity of essential manufacturing inputs, currency depreciation of 80% since March 2022, a lack of foreign reserves, and the nation's failure to pay its international debt obligations, Sri Lanka's economy is preparing for a rapid contraction.

Peaceful demonstrations started in March as a result of the significant shortages of necessities, such as food and fuel, experienced by many Sri Lankans. Both Mahinda Rajapaksa, the country's former prime minister, and his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, left the country. Gotabaya fled the nation on July 13 and announced his resignation the next day as a result of the demonstrations.

Image: AP