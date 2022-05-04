In Sri Lanka, Opposition Seeks No-confidence Vote Against PM Mahinda Rajapaksa & Cabinet

In the grip of unprecedented economic depression in Sri Lanka, with a thick population holding the incumbent Rajapaksa regime responsible for the mismanagement of assets, the main opposition party has issued a no-confidence declaration aiming at the ouster of PM Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Cabinet. They also slammed the ruling administration for failing to discharge their constitutional duty to provide adequate living standards and preventing the island nation from falling prey to debt repayments and undergoing an overall crisis.

The development came to the fore after a faction of the United People's Force party, under the leadership of Sajith Premadasa, delivered the motion on May 3, demanding the no-confidence parliamentary vote to Parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena. Notably, the motion is coupled with nationwide protests by Sri Lankans who are demanding the resignation of Rajapaksa along with his younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who have attached their leadership's failure to the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

Opposition table no-confidence motion against Rajapaksas amid Sri Lanka's crisis

For the motion to remove the Prime Minister and his Cabinet, Sri Lankan Parliament will require a majority vote of 225 members. While reports suggest that the United People's Force party can, at present, sum up 54 votes, it has been said that smaller opposition parties and defections from the ruling Sri Lanka People's Front Party will join hands in the no-trust motion and vote against the PM.

The decision to commence the motion and put it for vote will be taken on Wednesday by Members of Parliaments.

Sri Lanka economic crisis

The island nation is dwelling in the grip of repayments of USD 7 billion in foreign loans for the year 2022 while Sri Lanka is liable to pay USD 25 billion by the year 2026. The debt trap is coupled with the country's dwindling foreign reserves, said to be hovering around USD 1 million.

In recent times, citizens were told that the country will witness major shortages of basic supply, wherein power outages continued for 10 to 12 hours each day, the public was compelled to wait in long queues to avail of petrol, cooking gas and even medicine. While people are desperate to regain normalcy, they have accounted Rajapaksa clan for the crisis and held that the influential family, which has been in power for over two decades now, is primarily responsible for the ongoing crisis.

On April 24, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) assured to aid the country by siphoning USD 300 million to USD 600 million over the period of four months. As per IMF's statement, the said amount will be utilised by Sri Lanka in the purchase of medicines and other essential items.