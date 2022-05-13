In Sri Lanka, Protests Continue Even As Ranil Wickremesinghe Takes Charge As PM

Protests in Sri Lanka continued even after Ranil Wickremesinghe, the leader of Sri Lanka's United National Party (UNP), was sworn-in as Prime Minister on May 12. Protestors with banners and hoardings were seen on the streets of Colombo, the country's capital, according to various media reports.

Meanwhile, protesters blocked the Nawala-Nugegoda road on May 13 amid Sri Lanka's ongoing economic turmoil. According to local media reports, the ongoing protest has shut down the Kirulapone junction, causing heavy traffic congestion on the Nawala-Nugegoda route. Protesters demand that cooking gas be delivered to them right away.

A lack of foreign currency has exacerbated Sri Lanka's economic crisis, leaving the government unable to pay for critical food and fuel imports, resulting in severe shortages and high prices. The situation has spurred nationwide violent protests calling for political reform and the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Notably, the Sri Lankan president declared a state of emergency on April 1 and lifted it five days later. On May 6, the government declared a state of emergency again after police sprayed tear gas and arrested students protesting near the country's Parliament, which had been adjourned until May 17.

Crisis in Sri Lanka

According to local media reports on Friday, vegetable prices have risen by 100% in numerous economic centres in Sri Lanka. Traders argue that a lot of factors contributed to the price surge, including the curfew and the gasoline issue. Meanwhile, due to the country's lack of oil and gas, lineups outside petrol stations have become longer. Because the country is currently under curfew, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has declared a temporary stoppage of fuel distribution.

Despite the fact that protests have mainly been nonviolent, police fatally shot a protester on April 19 and have used tear gas and water cannons against demonstrators on other occasions. On various occasions, authorities have made arrests and imposed curfews. In late March, those who had been afflicted by long-term power outages and critical shortages took to the streets to demand the government's resignation.

President Rajapaksa dismissed his government and replaced it with a younger one in response to calls for resignation. A continuous demonstration has been held in front of his secretariat for more than a month. On Monday, his brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned as prime minister, allowing the president to appoint an interim government made up of representatives from all political parties.

(With agency inputs)