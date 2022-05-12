In Sri Lanka, Provisional Education Secretaries Entrusted To Decide On School Operations

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in the country, the power to decide whether or not to open schools on Thursday has been granted to provincial education secretaries in Sri Lanka. According to a senior official of the Ministry of Education, schools in the Southern, Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, and Eastern Provinces have all been closed. The ministry further stated that the Provincial Secretary has been directed to only open schools that are required to be opened in the North-Western Province, Sri Lankan website, News First reported.

Meanwhile, the Northern Provincial Education Authority stated that measures will be taken to allow schools in the province to operate till 12 PM. Meanwhile, the government declared that essential service employees should report to work, while others can work from home on Thursday. According to a senior government spokesperson, the staff could be called in after identifying service requirements. The Commissioner-General of Essential Services and two Additional Commissioners have been appointed to coordinate and initiate all operations aimed at ensuring the country's essential service supply.

Officers appointed to ensure smooth supply of essential services in country

As a result, KDS Ruwanchandra, a Special Grade Officer, has been designated as the Commissioner General of Essential Services. In addition, Rohana Pushpakumara, former Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture and Ranjith Ariyaratne, Postmaster General have been appointed as Additional Commissioners. Furthermore, secretaries from as many as 25 districts have been appointed as coordinating officers. Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led administration temporarily lifted the curfew on Thursday morning from 7 am till 2 pm.

Sri Lankan crisis

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sri Lankan government has been struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday, May 9, as protesters continued to press for his removal. It came hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protestors, causing authorities to impose a statewide curfew and deploy military forces in Colombo.

Image: AP