In Sri Lanka, SJB Refuses To Accept Portfolios In Govt Led By UNP's Wickremesinghe: Report

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday vowed to appoint a new Prime Minister and Cabinet by the end of next week in a last-ditch attempt to restore political stability in the island country. President Gotabaya met with United National Party Leader (UNP) and former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. However, in a massive twist of events, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), a staunch critic of the 'Rajapaksa clan', on Thursday stated that they "will not accept portfolios" in a Cabinet led by UNP leader Wickremesinghe, the Colombo Gazette reported.

The report comes at a time when Wickremesinghe is expected to be sworn in as PM for an interim term in order to prevent the further downfall of the Sri Lankan political situation. Although, Colombo Gazette said, quoting SJB general secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara that Members of Parliament (MPs) from SJB have not made a formal announcement of joining if Wickremesinghe should form a Cabinet. Speaking to the publication, Bandara outlined four vivid conditions for SJB to join the coalition with the incumbent Sri Lankan Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and the UNP cabinet.

SJB has demanded an immediate step down of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. They have called for his non-interference in the matters of political decision-making of the 'New Government'. Further, they asked Gotabaya Rajapaksa to abolish Executive Presidency if SJB is to join the Cabinet. Lastly, they called for general elections once peace and normalcy are restored in the country.

The SJB General Secretary's statement comes after on May 7, he rejected an offer made by President Gotabaya to its leader Sajith Premadasa to head the interim government amid the compounded political and economic turbulence in the country. Instead, they had called for an immediate amendment of the Sri Lankan Constitution to restore power in the hand of Parliament over the President.

As the political situation in Sri Lanka deteriorates amid an economic meltdown, the new Cabinet will command a majority in the 225-seat Parliament, the President said in a statement. The freshly appointed group of ministers is expected to revive the country from "falling into anarchy" and resume government affairs that are at a halt in the wake of political instability. Ignoring the calls for his resignation, the President also pledged to amend the Constitution, in order to allow more posts to the Parliament and "gain the confidence of the people of the country."

Mahinda Rajapaksa in hiding as protests intensify

As the anti-government protests intensified in Sri Lanka against the 'Rajapaksa clan' over their incapability to prevent the country from plummeting to the edge of bankruptcy, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse is reportedly hiding at the Trincomalee Naval Airbase in the northeastern part of the island nation. Sri Lankan Defence Secretary informed BBC that Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family were moved to the naval base for "safety reasons." The confirmation thus refuted rumours suggesting that the ex-PM and his family fled to India.

