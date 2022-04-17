In Sri Lanka, Teachers' Association To Hold Protest Against President Rajapaksa On Tuesday

As Sri Lanka faces an economic crisis like never before, civilians are protesting against the government for its poor handling of the situation and are demanding the immediate resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. According to the latest development, local media has reported that the Federation of University Teachers' Association (FUTA) in Sri Lanka has opted to embark on a one-day strike on Tuesday in support of the ongoing Galle Face protest against the government. As per the reports of the Colombo Page, the FUTA intended to initiate a protest march from the University of Colombo to Galle Face at 1 pm on Tuesday. The report also noted that earlier this month, a group of unions and mass organizations announced April 20 as a national day of protest.

Even the opposition party, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), has stated that if the necessity arises, their five MPs will join the hundreds of demonstrators at Galle Face. Harin Fernando, Manusha Nanayakkara, Mujibur Rahman, Kavinda Jayawardena and Hector Appuhamy are among the five members of parliament. MP Fernando stated that If the situation demands, they are willing to put party politics aside and join the demonstrators, according to ANI. He also mentioned that they will support the demonstrators particularly if the government attempts to suppress their rights.

In the meantime, on Saturday, the trade union conducted a protest in front of the Lake House building in Galle Face. The people of Sri Lanka are censuring the government's management of the economy. Massive protests erupted in the Galle Face Green region at the time when the nationals were celebrating their new year, which falls on falls on April 13th and 14th. Rajapaksa's government has been accused of corruption by protesters.

Sri Lanka is also experiencing a currency shortage

Owing to the economic crisis in the country, there are shortages of food and fuel, which are impacting a major portion of the country's population. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy has been in free fall. The island country is also experiencing a currency shortage, which has hampered the country's ability to purchase food and gasoline, resulting in power outages. Sri Lanka was forced to seek help from friendly countries due to a lack of basic goods.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP