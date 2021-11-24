In Sri Lanka, Trial Commences For 25 Men Accused Of Masterminding Easter Bombings

On Wednesday, Sri Lanka commenced the trial of 25 men accused of orchestrating the 2019 Easter Bombings which targeted three hotels and an equivalent number of churches on the island nation. A report by PTI previously stated that the fatal attack took the lives of more than 270 people, including 11 Indians. All the eight suicide bombers involved in the act died on the spot.

For the trial, more than 1,215 witnesses from across the country have been summoned, as per BBC. As many as 23,270 charges were filed by the Lankan police against the 25 people in connection with the case under the Prevention of Terrorism Act. Suspects' lawyers have termed the trial as a "futile exercise" given the number of charges, some of which include conspiring to murder, collecting ammunition amongst others. Meanwhile, lawyers involved in the case have warned that the trial could drag on to months, if not years.

The bombing rocked the island nation in 2019 when it was about to mark a decade since ending the long-fought Tamil separatist war in May 2009. The series of blasts, carried out by a local Islamist extremist group National Thowheeth Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS, had ravaged three churches and many luxury hotels in the Buddhist-majority nation killing over 270 people and leaving more than 500 injured. The attack had caused a political storm in the country as the then government headed by President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had become the cynosure of criticism for failing to stop such attacks despite having prior intelligence about the strikes, reported PTI.

Catholic Church demands action against the then Sri Lankan government

Showing dissatisfaction over the ongoing investigations, the Catholic Church had also criticised the government. It also alleged that the government is trying to cover up the matter. It also called for actions against Sirisena and Wickremesinghe as they were found guilty of preventing the attack by a commission of inquiry. The then Prime Minister Wickremesinghe was criticised for not being strict against rising Islamic militancy in Sri Lanka, however, he had outrightly denied it. Ahead of the Presidential election in 2019, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had promised to bring culprits to book and hundreds of suspects have been arrested by the Lankan police as of now, reported PTI.

