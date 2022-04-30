In Sri Lanka, US Embassy Issues 'demonstration Alert' Ahead Of May Day Rallies In Colombo

Ahead of the scheduled May Day rallies to be held in Colombo, the US Embassy in Sri Lanka on Saturday issued a 'demonstration alert'. Several demonstrations and marches are planned in and around Colombo on Sunday, May 1, to protest the country's economic crisis, according to the Embassy. It further stated that the protests are expected to make travel to, from, and within Colombo more difficult, resulting in road closures and traffic congestion throughout the day.

The US Embassy also listed the protests planned across the island nation:

A demonstration at Lalith Athulathmudali Grounds at 1:00 pm (local time) with approximately 10,000 participants.

Demonstration at Victoria Park at 9:30 am with approximately 5,000 participants.

Demonstration at Hyde Park at 2:00 pm with approximately 3,000 participants.

Demonstration at Stanley Jansz Grounds at 2:00 pm with approximately 2,000 participants.

A march beginning at the Upcountry Plantation Sector Trade Union office in Kollupitiya, and towards Kollupitiya Junction with 1,000 participants.

A march at Campbell Park at 3:00 pm with approximately 15,000 participants

US Embassy asks citizens to stay away from protests

The US government officials have also been instructed to stay away from the protests even though they are intended to be peaceful. The US Embassy also asked its citizens to exercise caution if they find themselves in the midst of big crowds or protests. It further asked people to keep a low profile and monitor local media for updates. The Embassy also released important phone numbers for assistance in case of any emergency.

Sri Lankan crisis

It should be mentioned here that people in the island nation have been protesting for more than 20 days demanding for the government, led by the Rajapaksa family, to step down. Since April 9, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets to protest the government's inability to pay for crucial imports; prices of key commodities have risen, and there are severe shortages of fuel, medication, and power.

The Sri Lankan government is currently struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries.

Image: AP