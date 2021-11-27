In Taliban's 'inclusive' Afghanistan, Over 4 Million Kids Out Of School; Most Are Girls

Ever since the Taliban takeover, the humanitarian agencies and international community have raised concern over the situation in Afghanistan. In the latest development, the United Nations Children’s Funds (UNICEF) has raised concern over the situation of children in Afghanistan. UNICEF has highlighted that over 4 million children are “still out of school" and the figure comprises more girls than boys in the war-torn nation.

Afghan children 'still out' of school: UNICEF

Taking to Twitter, UNICEF Afghanistan has revealed the situation of children studying and not studying in schools. UNICEF further informed that they have supported 5350 community-based schools to ensure that children of Afghanistan have access to learning. With the support of UNICEF, more than 142,700 children in the country have access to education, the agency said. The tweet of UNICEF reads, “In the past 3 months, #UNICEF supported 5,350 community-based education classes ensuring access to learning for more than 142,700 children across Afghanistan. Yet more needs to be done, over 4 million #children are still out of school, more than half are girls.”

In the past 3 months, #UNICEF supported 5,350 community-based education classes ensuring access to learning for more than 142,700 children across Afghanistan.

Yet more needs to be done, over 4 million #children are still out of school, more than half are girls. pic.twitter.com/1M3Mnksw10 — UNICEF Afghanistan (@UNICEFAfg) November 25, 2021

In addition to UNICEF, a Turkey-based NGO has started helping children in accessing education in Afghanistan. The NGO, called the Maarif Foundation, has conducted entrance examinations for students who want to attend Afghan-Turk schools in Afghanistan, ANI reported citing TOLO News. The NGO has informed that only 1000 students out of 3500 students were able to qualify for the examinations. The 1000 children who have cleared the test will be able to study in Afghan-Turk schools. As per the report, the number of children who appeared for exams has witnessed a drop in comparison to previous years.

Taliban's takeover prompts fear for women & girls in Afghanistan

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan on August 15 led to an exodus of the international community that had settled there on various humanitarian and diplomatic endeavours over the last 20 years of US-led occupation. However, the return of the extremist rule led many to worry about whether they would bring back the misogynistic and orthodox policies that had defined their earlier rule, where women were barred from education and employment and weren't even allowed to venture out in any capacity without their male relatives escorting them.

Under international pressure, the Taliban had promised it would run an inclusive government; however, not a single woman has yet been included in the Islamic Emirate's Cabinet despite three expansions. Over the last few weeks, numerous examples have emerged of women fleeing the country to other shores to continue to do what they had been doing before the Taliban's return. A group of women Afghan footballers managed to flee to the UK with the help of a Jewish aid organisation, the Leeds United football club, American celebrity Kim Kardashian and other NGOs.

Similarly, Sharbat Gula, the Afghan woman who had become the face of the fear Afghan women live under in the Taliban's rule when a photograph of her aged just 6 had made the cover of TIME Magazine in 1984, has also now fled to Italy. The 'Afghan Girl' had found again in 2002 after the US invasion of Afghanistan, forced to go into hiding in 2014 after being accused of possessing a fake Pakistani identity card. She had eventually flown back to Kabul and given an apartment by then President Ashraf Ghani, who himself fled the country just before the Taliban took Kabul in August.

Afghan children struggling with malnutrition

Last week, UNICEF warned that more than three million Afghan children are malnourished, and over one million of them are at risk of dying if their situation is not addressed. Thousands of Afghan children have been forced to work in unsafe conditions, ANI reported citing Afghan media. Civil rights activists believe that if the issue is not addressed and the children are not offered assistance, it will worsen the situation of children. UNICEF also urged the international community to prioritise the rights and well-being of Afghan children while discussing funds.

(Image: UNICEF Afghanistan/Twitter)