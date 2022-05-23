In Tokyo, PM Modi's Young Fan Prepares A 'Shankh' Welcome; Previews His Conch Shell Skills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who kickstarted a two-day visit to Japan on Monday, received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora as he touched down in Tokyo for the QUAD Summit. As Prime Minister Modi was heading towards his Hotel New Otani, he was welcomed with slogans of "Bharat Mata Ka Sher", "Modi Modi", "Vande Mataram", and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" while people from the Indian community were also seen cheering and waving their flags upon his arrival.

Young Boy's 'Shankh' welcome for PM Modi

In addition to that, many young children also arrived with their parents to welcome the Indian Prime Minister. One of the kids named Om Sai Gupta expressed his wish while speaking to Republic's Abhishek Kapoor of playing the Conch Shell (Shankh) for PM Modi and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

With a chant of 'Jai Shree Ram', the young boy said, "I want to play Shankh (Conch Shell) for Modi Ji, I love you so much".

A person Republic spoke to at the venue also said, "This is the second time we have got the great opportunity to meet PM Modi. He has such a strong aura that everybody wants to listen to him." The members of the Indian community in Tokyo also hailed the development done in India in various sectors like technology, health and infrastructure

PM Modi Interacts With Japanese Kids In Hindi

After PM Modi arrived at his hotel, many kids were seen holding "Welcome" placards written in different Indian regional languages as they were all dressed up in traditional attire for PM Modi's arrival. Upon arrival at the hotel, the Indian premier interacted with a few of them and signed an autograph for a kid. While signing an autograph for a Japanese child who spoke in Hindi, PM Modi asked him, "Waah! Where did you learn Hindi from?... You know it pretty well?"

PM Modi in Japan for Quad Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Monday, for a two-day visit to attend the Quad Summit on May 24 at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The Summit is aimed at bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the groups - the US, Australia, India, Japan - and further discussing developments in the Indo-Pacific region. The Quad Summit is the fourth interaction among the member nations since their first virtual meeting in March 2021.

Tweeting in both Japanese and English, PM Modi said, "Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora.” He was received by a Japanese delegation at the Tokyo airport.

This Quad Summit will be the fourth interaction among the member nations since their first virtual meeting in March 2021. In September 2021, PM Modi attended the first-ever in-person meeting of the four Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders.



This Quad summit is being attended by U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australia's new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who was sworn in a few hours before flying out to attend an international summit in Tokyo.

