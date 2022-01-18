In Tonga, 2 Women Drown On Peru Beach Following Massive Volcanic Eruption

Two women drowned on a beach in northern Peru due to "anomalous waves" that started following the massive volcanic eruption in Tonga, over 10,000 kilometres away, reported local emergency services on Sunday. The victims were identified as 46-year-old Heyner Quiroz and 23-year-old Wendy Altamirano, who were swept away by the strong tides on Saturday in Lambayeque, reported The Independent.

Police officials from the Naylamp beach police station recovered the bodies of the deceased. As a precautionary measure, the Peruvian government closed 22 Pacific ports after abnormally high waves followed by a volcanic eruption occurred in the region, reported The Independent. Several homes and businesses were submerged in the floodwaters in the northern and central regions of Peru.

Government issues tsunami warning around Pacific region

Authorities issued a tsunami warning around the Pacific region after the eruption of volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai off Tonga, which faded on Sunday. Satellite footage shows the ash and dust over Tonga, with smoke rising about 12 miles above sea level. Residents in faraway Fiji and New Zealand reported to have heard the loud sounds caused by the eruptions. Meanwhile, New Zealand and Australia sent their military flights to Tonga to review the damage caused by the eruption.

In the series of volcanic eruptions, the explosion of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano was the latest. Rescue officials in large numbers were deployed at the scene and hundreds of people were evacuated to safer zones. A total of 1,05,000 people live in Tonga and the volcanic eruption took place around 64 kilometres (40 miles) north of the capital, Nuku’alofa.

