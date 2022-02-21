In Turkey, Radiation Treatment Melts Man's Nose, Leaves Hole In Face: Report

A 56-year-old man from Turkey has been left with a large hole on his face after rigorous radiation treatments on a malignant pimple melted his nose, the Mirror reported. The Turkish man, Kazim Oztas, was diagnosed with skin cancer at a hospital in Sakarya, in the northwestern part of the country. He was subsequently directed to experts at the Kocaeli University Faculty of Medicine in Kocaeli, wherein he received radiation therapy treatment to treat the cancerous pimple.

After starting the treatments, Kazim’s nasal cartilage deteriorated following 15 sessions, creating a hole in the middle of his face. According to Mirror, doctors had attempted nearly 31 surgeries to replace the nose, but none of them was successful. As a consequence, Kazim's family is currently working on getting him a mask that will enable him to eat and drink while also improving his quality of life.

'Processes were troublesome, each time it got worse'

According to Kazim Oztas’s son, Erdem Oztas, his father was diagnosed with skin cancer in the year 2009. Further describing the father’s treatment procedure, Erdem told UK-based Mirror, “The acne on his nose was not removed by surgery, he was sent for radiotherapy. He underwent 15 sessions of radiation therapy and his nose cartilage melted and fell off...These processes were troublesome. Each time it got worse.”

He went on to say that the doctors had swelled his head to create a portion for his nose, but when that did not work, they had to cut a piece from his arm and foot. Further revealing that the operation was unsuccessful, he asserted that his father is still unwell.

Asking about “How can a mask be made?" Erdem said, “We are looking for people who have knowledge, help and support in this regard”, as per the Mirror report.

In addition to this, Cuneyt Uzun, who launched a charity and a fundraising drive for the patient, said that his uncle Kazim was afflicted with skin cancer as a consequence of acne on his nose, and he has undergone 31 operations over the course of 13 years.

“We, as an association, will try to meet this as much as we can, but we want a permanent solution when the surgery is done. If a mask could be made, our uncle would be more comfortable because he has difficulty with eating and drinking,” he todl the Mirror.

