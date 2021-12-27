In Turkey, Woman Ties Knot With Man Who Threw Acid On Her Leaving Her Almost Blind

A Turkish woman has married the man who attacked her face with acid. She has been almost blinded and disfigured due to the incident. Berfin Ozek, 20, tied the knot with Casim Ozan Celtik, 23, just two years after he attacked her with a chemical substance, reported The DailyMail. Casim Ozan Celtik and Berfin Ozek were previously dating, however, they had separated at the time of the incident.

Her then ex-boyfriend before attacking her told her that if he can’t have her in his life, nobody else can. She had survived and informed the authorities that her ex-boyfriend was behind the attack. The authorities had arrested him and as per the report, he had sent her messages of love and apology, as per the DailyMail report. He had requested her to forgive him and the victim had even for a brief period agreed to withdraw the complaint against him.

While requesting for withdrawal of the complaint, Berfin Ozek had written that she was not "comfortable" with him being living in four walls and she loves him very much. She was criticised for her decision on social media and she had then asked for the lawyer to reinstate the complaint and the Turkish court had sentenced her ex-boyfriend to 13 years and six months in prison for the attack. However, due to a change in the law due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Casim Ozan Celtik was released on probation. After his release, Celtik proposed to her and she accepted it. The couple had tied the knot earlier this month reportedly without the knowledge of her family.

Stunned by the wedding of his daughter, Berfin's father, Yasar Ozek, has revealed that they were not aware of the wedding, as per the news report. He mentioned that he had fought her for years but every effort has now gone in vain. Lawyer Ramazan Erdogan has informed that the release of Casim Ozan Celtik has nothing to do with his marriage to Berfin Ozeh. Erdogan added that it is due to the pandemic, he has been released from prison, otherwise, he would have continued to serve his sentence in prison.