In US' Philadelphia, Ukrainians Protest Amid Rising Russia-Ukraine Border Tensions

In the midst of the soaring tension between Ukraine, Russia, and the West, local Ukrainian groups on Sunday organised rallies for peace on the stairs of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in the United States to support their native land and urged Russia to cease its invasion plans. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, local Ukrainians gained support from those with roots in neighbouring countries like Poland, Lithuania, Belarus, as well as others.

During the protest rallies, speaker after speaker slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin and demanded action from the Biden administration. In cold temperatures, some 200 demonstrators mostly in their 20s, showed up in the Philly museum to showcase their support. Some were even seen wearing Ukrainian hockey shirts.

'Ukraine requires direct and immediate support from the United States'

Eugene Luciw, head of the local chapter of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, stated, “Ukraine requires direct and immediate support from the United States. You can see by Putin’s demands that he wants to restore the Soviet empire. ... You’re looking at a conflagration on Ukrainian soil that’s going to resemble World War II,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The demonstration, titled "Philadelphia Stands With Ukraine," took place amid concern of a comprehensive Russian invasion.

As per The Philadelphia Inquirer, Russia has sent substantial numbers of soldiers and heavy weaponry to the border areas and also has the capability to attack from the air or with artillery. Local Ukrainian people in Philadelphia have been voicing concerns about the safety of their relatives in Ukraine.

Organisers urge Biden to impose strong economic penalties on Russia

In addition to this, organisers of the Philly rallies have urged everyone in attendance to contact the White House and their congressional representatives in the US, pleading with President Joe Biden to impose strong economic penalties on Russia before an invasion takes place. Over 67,000 Ukrainians reside in Philadelphia, with roots in a Black Sea country with a population of 44 million people that is about the size of Texas.

In addition to this, Biden informed his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Thursday that there was a good chance Russia will invade in February.

While the West has raised concern over the massive number of soldiers deployment in the border, Russia has rejected accusations that the deployment is a threat to Ukraine's territorial integrity, describing it as routine training inside its borders. Furthermore, Ukraine's President, Zelensky, urged western countries not to incite fear, claiming that predictions of an impending invasion were endangering the country's economy.