In US, Piyush Goyal Highlights PM Modi's Vision & Urges Indian Diaspora To Invest In India

India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged Indian-Americans on Monday to invest and help India widen its reach in the global market during his tour to the United States. Speaking to the Indian diaspora in New Jersey's Edison, Goyal highlighted India’s rich story which has been paved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I would invite you to help us shape the contours of a new India, a powerful India and India that will lead global growth and India that is destined to be a 'Vishwaguru'," he said, according to ANI. "As we take up the G-20 presidency this year, we are demonstrating to the world our abilities and our contributions as we see that in the next 25 years," he added.

The minister, who is currently on a four-day visit to Washington, New York, and New Jersey, engaged in an interaction with the Indian community to enlighten them about India’s vision. "In the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, not only are we reflecting on our achievements and glory but also focusing on ideas for this Kaal and I will ensure that each one of you contributes to these ideas and efforts. You stand to gain a lot and your families, and businesses have a huge opportunity (to prosper in India)," Goyal said.

Goyal visits US for Trade Policy Forum

He also acknowledged the ties between India and the United States in trade and economic matters. "Both the US and India are vibrant democracies. We both have very strong linkages and bonds of friendship, very strong geopolitical ties, and huge interests in business and trade in the economic well-being of both,” he said.

Goyal visited the United States to take part in the 13th Trade Policy Forum ministerial meeting with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. Established in July 2005, the forum aims to find solutions to the investment and trade issues between the US and India. It also aims to ensure seamless trade and investment flow between the two nations, create and implement trade policies, and promote overall economic growth in India and the US.