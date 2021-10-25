Following the recent incidents of communal violence, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said that the incidents were being made to tarnish the country’s image. She said that it is the propaganda of certain groups. The PM’s comment came as the country recovers from a series of violent attacks held against Hindus in the country during Durga Puja festivities.

PM Sheikh Hasina said that certain groups want to divide the country and thus are conducting unlawful attacks. "Certain quarters with vested interests are disseminating propaganda aimed at creating a communal divide," Bangladesh PM said as cited by PTI. She further said that the incidents could not make Bangladesh ‘go backwards’. However, PM Hasina did not name any particular group of individuals.

Earlier, the PM had assured appropriate action against those responsible for the communal violence during Durga puja. She had said that the ones who held the attacks will be hunted down and given "appropriate punishments." She had also directed Bangladesh's Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to take "immediate" action against those involved in the "pre-planned" assaults.

Temples and pandals attacked in Bangladesh on Durga Puja

In a tragic incident, at least eight people were killed while several others were injured in multiple cases of communal violence during the Durga Puja festivities in Bangladesh. Reports stated that violence broke out on Wednesday when devotees were celebrating Durga Puja, a widely celebrated religious festival of the Hindu community in Bangladesh. In Cumilia, at least 50 people were left injured as a group of hardliners clashed with the police in the Nanua Dighirpar area after rumours of a communal incident surfaced.

US condemns Bangladesh violence

Earlier on Tuesday, VHP demanded a fact-finding team of Indian parliamentarians be sent to Bangladesh for a probe into the recent incidents of violence against Hindu minorities. Amid rising protests in India and Bangladesh, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price, tweeted, “We condemn the recent violent attacks on Hindu temples and businesses in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja celebrations. Our thoughts are with the Hindu community as we urge authorities to investigate fully. Freedom of religion or belief is a human right.”

