Independence Day 2020: Indian Tricolour To Be Hoisted At Niagara Falls

For the first time in history, India’s tricolour flag would be hoisted at the Niagara Falls in Canada on the occasion of nation’s 74th Independence Day on August 15. Several media reports have suggested that the ceremony at the iconic scenic spot will be one of the several places where Indian flag will be hoisted including the Indian High Commission in Ottawa and the Consulates in Toronto and Vancouver. Moreover, the celebrations would also be marked in one of the world’s most famous skyscrapers in the world, CN Tower.

To further mark the national holiday in Canada, the three-dimensional Toronto sign near the City Hall in Toronto will be lit up in the colours of the Indian flag. Owing to the large number of Indians living in Canada, most celebrations would be held remotely with live telecasts. According to reports, some of the displays would last throughout the weekend. The flag hoisting will occur at Niagara Falls on August 15 and reportedly the same would take place over the CN Tower on August 16. The Toronto sign, which is also a known tourist spot, is supposed to remain illuminated on both evenings.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Independence Day celebrations will be virtual this year. We request you to join us at 10am on our social media handles for live streaming of flag hoisting and to sing our national anthem together. pic.twitter.com/yHGjZGkpWV — IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) August 13, 2020

India’s Consul General to Toronto welcomes the initiatives

While talking about the various ways in which Canada hopes to mark India’s Independence Day, India’s Consul General to Toronto Apoorva Srivastava reportedly hailed the initiatives and said that it is a matter of huge pride that the day would be marked at locations like Niagara Falls and CN Tower along with the Toronto sign being lit-up. Traditionally, on Independence Day, an India Day Parade held in Toronto for the Indian community in the country.

According to several media reports, the India day parade in 2019 attracted over 80,000 people at its downtown venue. However, the same event has been decided to take place virtually through live-stream due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, even the ceremonies at Red Fort, New Delhi on August 15 have been changed to adhere to social distancing rules.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations by unfurling the National Flag and deliver his address. To sensitize the invitees about COVID related safety measures, a specific Advisory for following COVID guidelines have been issued along with each invitation card.

"A request card, for the invitees to exhibit restraint and patience during the dispersal after the event concludes would be placed on each seat in this regard. The announcement regarding the same would be made from the commentary booth time and again," said the Defence Ministry.

