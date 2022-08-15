Last Updated:

Independence Day 2022: Indian Embassies Around The World Illuminated With Tricolour

To commemorate India's 75 years of independence, Indian embassies all around the world lit up in the colours of the Indian flag including Bhutan, Turkey.

Independence Day

To commemorate India's 75 years of independence, Indian embassies all around the world lit up in the colours of the Indian flag. India’s neighbour, Bhutan illuminated the Indian Embassy building and the India House in Thimphu with tricolour lights in the spirit of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’. Besides Bhutan, Turkey, as well as Madagascar, lit up their embassies with the three colours. Taking to Twitter, Indian Embassy in Turkey said, “Indian Embassy, a heritage building in Ankara, lit up in #Tiranga”. 

Indian embassies celebrate 75 years of Independence

Further, as a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the National Flag and Tiranga anthem were displayed atop the Indian Embassy building in Baku, Azerbaijan, on the eve of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence Day. 

India and Azerbaijan share traditions going back thousands of years. On February 28, 1992, diplomatic ties were established between India and Azerbaijan, as per a statement from the Ministry of External affairs. Both the nations have boosted their bilateral trade significantly over time, going from about $50 million in 2005 to almost $1093 million in 2019. 

The Indian Embassy building in Antananarivo was lit up in the colours of the Indian flag in honour of India's 75th anniversary of independence. Apart from this, Madagascar's town hall was also illuminated with tri-coloured lights.  

Additionally, the Indian Embassy will hold a flag-raising event on Monday at Villa Tanana Finaritra, the Embassy house in Analamahintsy, Ivandry, to commemorate the spirit of freedom. "All members of the Indian community and friends of India are invited to join the celebrations," the Indian Embassy wrote in a tweet. 

Meanwhile, US Embassy in India has showcased an old tradition while celebrating the 75th Independence Day of India. The Embassy stated that a few American diplomats and their families are celebrating the spirit of the day by performing the age-old Indian Independence Day custom of kite flying. 

Biden lauded New Delhi as an "indispensable" ally of US

On the 75th anniversary of Indian independence, United States President Joe Biden lauded New Delhi as an "indispensable" ally of the nation.  In a statement, Biden vowed that the US and India will keep cooperating to tackle the world's problems in the years to come. As India celebrated its Independence Day, the US President also mentioned Gandhi's "enduring message of truth and non-violence." 

Biden noted, “As people around the world, including nearly four million proud Indian-Americans, celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence on August 15, the United States joins the people of India to honor its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring message of truth and non-violence,” as per media reports.  

