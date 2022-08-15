Independence Day 2022: Indian Embassies Around The World Illuminated With Tricolour

To commemorate India's 75 years of independence, Indian embassies all around the world lit up in the colours of the Indian flag. India’s neighbour, Bhutan illuminated the Indian Embassy building and the India House in Thimphu with tricolour lights in the spirit of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’. Besides Bhutan, Turkey, as well as Madagascar, lit up their embassies with the three colours. Taking to Twitter, Indian Embassy in Turkey said, “Indian Embassy, a heritage building in Ankara, lit up in #Tiranga”.

On the eve of India’s Independence Day, the Indian Embassy and the India House in Thimphu illuminated in tricolour in the spirit of #HarGharTiranga#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/KgJPPTlZO3 — India in Bhutan (@Indiainbhutan) August 14, 2022

Indian embassies celebrate 75 years of Independence

Further, as a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the National Flag and Tiranga anthem were displayed atop the Indian Embassy building in Baku, Azerbaijan, on the eve of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence Day.

India and Azerbaijan share traditions going back thousands of years. On February 28, 1992, diplomatic ties were established between India and Azerbaijan, as per a statement from the Ministry of External affairs. Both the nations have boosted their bilateral trade significantly over time, going from about $50 million in 2005 to almost $1093 million in 2019.

The National Flag and Tiranga anthem were projected on Indian Embassy building in Baku, Azerbaijan as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga and AKAM celebrations on the eve of the 75th anniversary of Independence Day of India.#HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75 @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/ZnmUJRvycq — India in Azerbaijan (@indembassybaku) August 14, 2022

The Indian Embassy building in Antananarivo was lit up in the colours of the Indian flag in honour of India's 75th anniversary of independence. Apart from this, Madagascar's town hall was also illuminated with tri-coloured lights.

Additionally, the Indian Embassy will hold a flag-raising event on Monday at Villa Tanana Finaritra, the Embassy house in Analamahintsy, Ivandry, to commemorate the spirit of freedom. "All members of the Indian community and friends of India are invited to join the celebrations," the Indian Embassy wrote in a tweet.

Indian Embassy building in Antananarivo, Madagascar lit up in tricolour on the eve of the 75th anniversary of Independence Day of India.#HarGharTiranga#AmritMahotsav#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/8JPgyD2ob5 — India in Madagascar & Comoros (@IndembTana) August 14, 2022

The Town Hall in Madagascar’s capital, Antananarivo lit up with Indian tricolour on the eve of 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. #HarGharTiranga#AmritMahotsav#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/8mSfYi6BX1 — India in Madagascar & Comoros (@IndembTana) August 14, 2022

Meanwhile, US Embassy in India has showcased an old tradition while celebrating the 75th Independence Day of India. The Embassy stated that a few American diplomats and their families are celebrating the spirit of the day by performing the age-old Indian Independence Day custom of kite flying.

Watch a few of our American diplomats & their families try their hands at the age old tradition of flying kites🪁 in celebration of Indian Independence Day! Happy #Independenceday India🇮🇳. #IndiaAt75 #USIndiaAt75🇺🇸🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/R3cgHlwR4z — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) August 15, 2022

Biden lauded New Delhi as an "indispensable" ally of US

On the 75th anniversary of Indian independence, United States President Joe Biden lauded New Delhi as an "indispensable" ally of the nation. In a statement, Biden vowed that the US and India will keep cooperating to tackle the world's problems in the years to come. As India celebrated its Independence Day, the US President also mentioned Gandhi's "enduring message of truth and non-violence."

Biden noted, “As people around the world, including nearly four million proud Indian-Americans, celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence on August 15, the United States joins the people of India to honor its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring message of truth and non-violence,” as per media reports.

