Independence Day 2022: Japanese Embassy Presents Rendition Of India's National Anthem

As India commemorates its 76th Independence Day on August 15, the Embassy of Japan presented a vocal and instrumental rendition of India's national anthem. Notably, the musical celebration of India completing 75 glorious years of independence was enacted by the Japanese Embassy staff members comprising of both Indian and Japanese nationals.

In the video shared by the Embassy of Japan in India on the occasion of India's Independence Day, the Japanese Ambassador Satoshi Suzuki said, "Namaskar, on the occasion of India having completed 75 years of her independence, I wish to express my sincere congratulations to the people of India. My Embassy staff members, both Indian and Japanese, will now present a joint performance of the national anthem of India to celebrate this happy occasion together. I hope you will enjoy it."

The Embassy of Japan presents a vocal & instrumental rendition of National Anthem of India on #IndependenceDay of India. Join us in this musical celebration of India completing 75 glorious years of independence! https://t.co/Xsay4fmA4l#AmritMahotsav #HarGharTiranga #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/kodXHwvzqn — Embassy of Japan in India (@JapaninIndia) August 15, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that as the celebrations to commemorate the 75th year of India's independence take place across the nation, several world leaders have greeted India on the special occasion and hailed its remarkable achievements since 1947.

A look at India-Japan ties

India and Japan have collaborations on a number of developmental projects, including the Centre's ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The 508.17-kilometre-long network will connect Mumbai to Surat and will offer a super-fast journey.

The project is pegged at Rs 1.08 lakh crore and according to the shareholding pattern, the Indian government is to pay Rs 10,000 crore to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSPC), while Maharashtra and Gujarat will pay Rs 5,000 crore each. The remaining is to be paid by Japan through a loan at 0.1% interest.

In FY 2018-19, Japan's bilateral business with India totalled USD 17.63 billion. Exports from Japan during this period were USD 12.77 billion and imports were USD 4.86 billion, the Ministry of External Affairs said. The bilateral trade between both the countries for FY 2019-20 (April -December) was USD 11.87 billion. India's exports from Japan totalled USD 3.94 billion while India's imports from Japan were USD 7.93 billion, it said.

Petroleum products, chemicals, elements, compounds, non-metallic mineral ware, metalliferous ores and scrap, fish and fish preparations, clothes and accessories, iron and steel products, and textile yarn, textiles, and machinery are among India's main exports to Japan. Whereas machinery, electrical machinery, plastic materials, iron and steel goods, non-ferrous metals, automobile parts, organic chemicals, and metals producers are among India's main imports from Japan.