Independence Day 2022: POTUS Biden Congratulates India; Honours Its Democratic Journey

As the world wished India on its 75 years of Independence, US President Joe Biden also congratulated New Delhi and hailed America’s “indispensable” partner. In a statement, Biden said that India and US would continue to work together to address the global challenges in the upcoming years. The US President also referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s “enduring message of truth and non-violence” as India marked 75 years since the British colonial rule ended in 1947.

Biden said, “As people around the world, including nearly four million proud Indian-Americans, celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence on August 15, the United States joins the people of India to honor its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring message of truth and non-violence.”

“India and the United States are indispensable partners, and the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity…I am confident that in the years ahead our two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order; foster greater peace, prosperity and security for our people; advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; and together address the challenges we face around the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said, “On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warmest wishes to India's people as they celebrate 75 yrs of Independence. On this day, we reflect on democratic values that we share & honour people of India who're building a brighter future”.

India marks 75th Independence day with ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to recognise 75 years of Independence, the Government introduced the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign with the primary objective to motivate people in forging a personal bond with the flag of our nation, the Tiranga. People who raise the flag at their houses between August 13 and August 15, will get a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Certificate, a move of the Government of India to recognise the patriotism of the citizens.

देशवासियों को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind! #Iday2022 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022

Great effort in the heart of Delhi! #HarGharTiranga https://t.co/PS9qK85ZeB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022

Image: PIB/AP

