Independence Day 2022: US Envoys And Their Families Fly Kites To Celebrate India's Freedom

On August 15, as India celebrated Independence Day with full fervour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech to the country from the Red Fort, lauded India's heritage, mentioning its customs, traditions and unity in diversity. On the celebratory occasion, American diplomats and their families, took to a symbolic flying of kites to celebrate India's freedom.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the US Embassy in India shared a video, showing the diplomats and their children flying kites. The Embassy officials and their families also extended greetings to the people of India on Independence Day 2022.

"Watch a few of our American diplomats and their families try their hands at the age-old tradition of flying kites in celebration of Indian Independence Day," the Indian embassy captioned the post.

One of the US envoys noted that freedom fighters of India used to fly kites with a message. She said that her children flew kites with a message. In the video, the diplomats also spoke about the messages they wished to share by the act of flying kites: "Freedom for all", "Freedom from limits on your dreams" and "Freedom from stress".

Watch a few of our American diplomats & their families try their hands at the age old tradition of flying kites🪁 in celebration of Indian Independence Day! Happy #Independenceday India🇮🇳. #IndiaAt75 #USIndiaAt75🇺🇸🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/R3cgHlwR4z — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) August 15, 2022

US President Biden wishes 'indispensable partner' India

As the world wished India on its 75 years of Independence, US President Joe Biden also congratulated New Delhi. In his statement, President Biden said that the US joins the people of India in honouring its "democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring message of truth and non-violence."

The US President said that this year, India and US celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations. He underscored that the partnership between India and US is further strengthened by the bond between the people of both nations.

"The vibrant Indian-American community in the United States has made us a more innovative, inclusive, and stronger Nation," Biden said.

"We also celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our great democracies. India and the United States are indispensable partners, and the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity," US President Joe Biden said in his statement.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also extended "warmest wishes" to the people of India on Independence Day. He said, "We reflect on the democratic values that we share, and we honour the people of India who are, together, building an even brighter future."

Sending our best wishes to the people of India celebrating Independence Day! As we also mark 75 years of #USIndia relations this year, we look forward to building an even stronger & brighter future together for our people. #USIndiaAt75 https://t.co/uQLTSSLRM0 — State_SCA (@State_SCA) August 14, 2022

(Image: @USAndIndia/Twitter)