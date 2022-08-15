Independence Day 2022: World Leaders Hail India's 'remarkable' Achievements Since 1947

Marking India’s 75th Independence Day, governments and leaders across the globe on Monday poured in wishes for the largest democracy in the world. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remembered Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s call for his people to join with confidence in the adventure of their new independence. He hailed the “remarkable” achievements made by India while also recalling the “fond memories” he has while travelling the nation.

Albanese said that as Comprehensive Strategic Partners, India and Australia remain committed to growing bilateral cooperation. He noted that this year both nations' economic and trade ties would “further support opportunities for mutual growth and prosperity”. He said, “All Australians applaud India’s successes and the many achievements that define this great country and its people”.

The Australian PM said, “On the first Independence Day in 1947, when Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru called for his people to join with confidence in the adventure of their new independence, the world could not have imagined how profoundly India would heed his call.”

“The emergence of the world’s largest democracy and the achievements made by independent India have been remarkable,” he added.

Statement on the anniversary of Indian Independence Day. 🇦🇺🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VHJnCNYtQ3 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) August 14, 2022

Meanwhile Singapore's government’s wishes were conveyed by the country’s embassy in India. Taking to Twitter, Singapore’s mission in India said, “Wishing India a wonderful 76th Independence Day! Many remarkable achievements by our dearest friends from the world’s largest democracy to be proud of.”

Wishing 🇮🇳 a wonderful 76th Independence Day! Many remarkable achievements by our dearest friends frm 🌏 largest democracy to be proud of. Glad 🇮🇳 cont to forge ahead & realise its immense potential, & 🇸🇬 cont to be part of its growth story. We look fwd to scale new heights tgt. pic.twitter.com/56JghBccHn — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) August 15, 2022

Russia also hailed India as its "trusted partner" in the congratulatory message for the 75th Independence Day. Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alpov extended "warmest congratulations" to the Indian people. He said, "Russia as a trusted friend extends the best wishes to India on her path of progress for the benefit and prosperity of the Indian people. Jai Hind! Jai Rus!" Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis wished India in a message in Hindi saying, "Happy 75th Independence Day to India".

Warmest congratulations to all Indian people on the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence!



75 years ago India started an incredible journey to take its deserved place among the leading world powers.#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/9MLxiyq9St — Denis Alipov 🇷🇺 (@AmbRus_India) August 15, 2022

As we celebrate 75 years of 🇫🇷🇮🇳 diplomatic ties, we’ve asked French people what they love most about India. Watch their replies:#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75 #FranceAndIndiaAt75pic.twitter.com/6K9Ax7kaG0 — Emmanuel Lenain 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) August 15, 2022

Biden honours India's democratic journey

US President Joe Biden also congratulated New Delhi and hailed America’s “indispensable” partner. In a statement, Biden said that India and US would continue to work together to address the global challenges in the upcoming years. The US President also referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s “enduring message of truth and non-violence” as India marked 75 years since the British colonial rule ended in 1947.

Biden said, “As people around the world, including nearly four million proud Indian-Americans, celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence on August 15, the United States joins the people of India to honor its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring message of truth and non-violence.”

“India and the United States are indispensable partners, and the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity…I am confident that in the years ahead our two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order; foster greater peace, prosperity and security for our people; advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; and together address the challenges we face around the world,” he added.

Image: AP/ANI