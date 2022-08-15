Independence Day: Bill Gates Congratulates PM Modi; Calls India's Development 'inspiring'

American business magnate Bill Gates joined the world in congratulating India on 75th Independence Day and hailed the nation for prioritising healthcare and digitisation. Taking to Twitter, the Microsoft co-founder congratulated PM Narendra Modi and called India's progress in both sectors "inspiring" and said he is "fortunate" to be New Delhi's partner in the journey.

As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, I congratulate @narendramodi for prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India’s development. India's progress in these sectors is inspiring and we are fortunate to partner in this journey #AmritMahotsav — Bill Gates (@BillGates) August 15, 2022

India celebrated 75 years of Independence on Monday with celebrations taking place across the country. PM Modi hoisted the national flag at Red Fort, stirring a sense of unity as he addressed the Nation. From the ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi also hailed the 'Digital India' initiative saying, "Today, we are seeing the Digital India initiative, startups grow in the country, and a lot of talent is coming from Tier 2 and 3 cities. We have to believe in our abilities."

PM Modi lauds India's 'aspirational society'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the reawakening of the collective spirit through the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign which witnessed the participation of people across the country by raising the National Flag at their houses. During his address to the Nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day, PM Modi said that the campaign under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ showed what the country is made of. He said, “When the country stands with Corona warriors by showing support by clanging utensils, it shows the spirit”.

PM Modi further said, “During 'Azadi Mahotsav', we remembered our many national heroes. On Aug 14, we remembered the horrors of partition. Today, is the day to remember all citizens of the country who contributed towards taking our country forward in these last 75 years”

Moreover, the PM lauded India for its “aspirational society” that allows changes to be “powered by a collective spirit". He said, “The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute towards it. Every government has to address this aspiration society” while also naming all the national heroes. PM Modi remembered the contribution of India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Deendayal Upadhyay, Nanaji Deshmukh and Subramania Bharati.

Image: AP/ANI