Wishes have poured in all across the globe as India marks the 75 years of its Independence, celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.' French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain also extended his wishes, saying "India's achievements in the past 75 years have impressed the world." As India and France also celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties between them, Ambassador Lenain also shared a video on Twitter wherein some people of France can be seen stating what they love most about India.

"As we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties, we’ve asked French people what they love most about India. Watch their replies: [sic]" French Ambassador Lenain wrote along with the video.

As we celebrate 75 years of 🇫🇷🇮🇳 diplomatic ties, we’ve asked French people what they love most about India. Watch their replies:#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75 #FranceAndIndiaAt75pic.twitter.com/6K9Ax7kaG0 — Emmanuel Lenain 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) August 15, 2022

In the 2-minute video, one of the French nationals praised India and said that you just can't leave, once you come to India. "It's a country to explore every day. Every day you discover something new here. It's a vast country, with a great civilisation, with a culture that's truly incredible," said another French national. "I am very fond of India. Indians are really nice, they are very kind people. 'Jugaad' is very important in India. Indians always find a solution, and they are always able to serve problems very quickly and in a very creative way," remarked another.

Congratulations to my Indian friends on #IndependenceDay2022!

India’s achievements in the past 75 years have impressed the world. Today we also celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties & all-weather friendship between France and India. 🇫🇷🤝🇮🇳#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/VZf95Vgxj9 — Emmanuel Lenain 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) August 14, 2022

French people praised Indian culture, cuisines, films, dances etc.

Speaking about India, some French people also praised local cuisines, Bollywood movies, dances and songs. Meanwhile, a French national also hailed India for 'innovation'. "India is facing so many challenges but this country has, in fact, been able to innovate to find its own solutions," he added. It should be mentioned here that the video has also garnered more than 18,000 views and over 3,700 likes since it was shared by the French Ambassador on Monday morning.

India-France relations

It is significant to mention here that India and France share long-standing ties of friendship and cooperation. The two nations established a Strategic Partnership in 1998, which, in addition to their deep and developing bilateral connection, is indicative of their agreement on a variety of international subjects. The three main pillars of Strategic Partnership between two nations are defence collaboration, space cooperation, and civil nuclear cooperation. In addition to established ones, India and France are also working together in new areas, such as climate change, sustainable growth and development, the International Solar Alliance, etc.

