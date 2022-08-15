Independence Day: Germany & Lithuania Extend Greetings To India On 75th Anniversary

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz extended his greetings to India as the country is celebrating its 75th Independence Day with great joy and fervour. "My heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi & the people of India for completing 75 years of Independence! Namaste from Berlin! [sic]" he wrote in a Twitter post. Scholz also went on to say that Germany is proud to be a friend and solid partner of India for a sustainable future.

My heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi & the people of India for completing 75 years of Independence! Germany is proud to be India’s friend & strong partner for a sustainable future. Namaste from Berlin! #IndiaAt75 — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) August 15, 2022

Lithuania greets India

Notably, Governments and leaders from all across the globe sent greetings to India, as it is celebrating the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.' The Lithuanian government also took to Twitter to send its wishes to India and its people. "Warmest congratulations from Lithuania to all people of India on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence! We look forward to opening India’s Embassy in Lithuania, new beneficial partnerships, and even closer cooperation. Happy anniversary!" [sic]," the Lithuania Foreign Ministry remarked.

Warmest congratulations from #Lithuania🇱🇹to all people of #India 🇮🇳 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence! We look forward to opening India’s Embassy in Lithuania, new beneficial partnerships, and even closer cooperation. Happy anniversary! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/yx9kminhVe — Lithuania MFA | #StandWithUkraine (@LithuaniaMFA) August 15, 2022

India continues to rise as global power since its Independence

It is pertinent to mention here that India attained independence on August 15, 1947. Over the ensuing decades, the country developed into an international system that was largely created and guided by the United States and its partners. Meanwhile, India used the opportunity of the changing global landscape to establish a new framework for its own security, growth, and development as well as those of other emerging nations across the globe. As a growing global power, India's primary goal has been to maintain its rapid economic growth and to show the rest of the world that it is capable of accelerating its development trajectory.

Diversity is India's strength: PM Modi

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the tricolour from the rampart of the Red Fort. "Not only in every corner of India but in every corner of the world today, in some form or the other by Indians or those who have immense love for India, this tricolour is waving with pride in every corner of the world," PM Modi stated while addressing the nation. On this occasion, PM Modi also emphasised how India continued to advance despite successes and setbacks. He claimed that many nations were unaware of India's innate talent. He referred to India as the "mother of democracy" and stated unequivocally that diversity is India's strength.

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India/AP