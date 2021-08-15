Independence Day: Indian Embassy In Nepal Shares Glimpses Of Celebrations In Kathmandu

Indian Embassy in Nepal’s Kathmandu also celebrated India’s 74th Independence Day on August 15 and shared its glimpses on social media. The Indian mission in Kathmandu had already announced on Saturday that the Flag Hoisting Ceremony would take place at 8:45 AM on Sunday. Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also extended his wishes on the occasion and greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Deuba wished for India’s continued progress and prosperity.

On the joyous occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the people from the ramparts of Red Fort on Sunday and expressed his wishes that it would instil new energy. President Ram Nath Kovind had also addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day and he talked about COVID-19, Tokyo Olympics. Among other areas touched by Kovind, in his speech, including a vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of #India, Congratulations and greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the Government and people of India.



Best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity. — Sher Bahadur Deuba (@SherBDeuba) August 15, 2021

World leaders across the globe extend wishes

From United States President Joe Biden to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, world leaders extended their wishes on India’s 74th Independence Day on August 15. Issuing a wholesome statement on August 15, US President Joe Biden said, “On this day, August 15, 1947, India achieved its long journey toward independence, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s message of truth and non-violence. Today, that foundational commitment to respecting the will of the people through democracy continues to inspire the world and is the basis of the special bond between our two nations. Over the decades, the ties between our people, including a vibrant community of more than four million Indian-Americans, have sustained and strengthened our partnership.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also posted a recorded video message to wish Independence Day to India starting off by saying ‘Namaste’ and also posting subtitles of the video in Hindi. He went on to laud the Indians living in Australia for buildings “wonderful life” in the island nation. In the three-minute-long video, Morrison explained the gravity of US-Australia relations calling PM Modi a “great partner” and addressing both nations as “proud democracies.”

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering also joined the world leaders across the globe to wish India on August 15 and said, “I join the people of Bhutan in celebrating the bravery and spirit of valiant souls who wrote a new chapter for India with their lives and sacrifices, leading to this day 75 years ago."

Wishing my dear friend @narendramodi, the people of India and our Australian Indian community, a joyous Independence Day. We cherish our close partnership with India, built on trust, respect and shared values. Happy Independence Day! #dosti #diasporahttps://t.co/bb4Q5SEAEq — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) August 15, 2021

#Putin: Kindly accept cordial congratulations on #IndependenceDay. Success achieved by #India in economic, social, other spheres is widely acknowledged. India rightfully enjoys high prestige in global arena, plays important role in solving topical issues of international agenda pic.twitter.com/0cJqz6DYUC — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) August 15, 2021

IMAGE: Twitter