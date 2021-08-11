Independence Day: Indian-origins In Canada Plan Grand Celebrations On Aug 15 Amid COVID

As Canada eased COVID restrictions after inoculating maximum people, the Indian-origin is getting ready for expansive 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15. Like earlier, Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will observe “India Day” this Sunday. A drive-thru parade, hosted by Panorama India, which is a Canada-based community body will be organised as the major event for the day.

Earlier in 2019, it attracted nearly 85,000 persons at its downtown Toronto venue. The clock towers in the GTA cities of Brampton and Mississauga will be illuminated in the colours of the India flag on Sunday night. The same can be seen at Toronto’s iconic landmark constructing, CN Tower.

Trying to bring back the feeling of live celebrations with full safety: Organisers

It is worth noting that the parade was held virtually in 2020 owing to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the country is gearing to organise a grand event this year. According to a report by Hindustan Times, an event depicting the culture of 21 states will be organised in the GTA.

It is expected that more than 1,000 vehicles would participate in the drive-thru event in Mississauga. In a pre-recorded video message, Panorama India head Sumeeta Kohli said that the event will also be live-streamed in order to ensure the safety of those participating in the event. "We are trying to bring back the feeling of live celebrations while ensuring all the safety protocols amid the covid pandemic.

Here is the video of Panorama India head:

In 2019, scores of Indian nationals marched through the streets of Ottawa to commemorate 73rd India's Independence Day. Dressed in traditional Indian attire, people marched from the Parliament to City Hall in Ottawa with gaiety and enthusiasm. Placards and banners with slogans supporting the abrogation of Article 370 were also seen in the parade.

Government appeals to citizens to upload videos singing National Anthem

As COVID forced the citizens to live under curbs, the Government of India has launched a campaign through which people can celebrate the 75th Independence Day with the same zeal. In the recently launched campaign, people can record videos while singing the national anthem and then upload it on the website. According to the notification issued by the GOI, it says, "Get a chance to feature in a new song by one of India’s leading lyricist and composers." Further, it assured the citizens that the top 100 performers will be featured for the song which will be launched on TV, Radio, YouTube and other Social Media platforms.

(Image Credit: ANI)