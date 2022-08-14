Independence Day: INS Satpura Enters San Diego Harbour To Mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The Indian Naval Ship (INS) Satpura entered California's San Diego harbour on Sunday to mark India's 75th anniversary of independence as part of the current 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration, according to the Indian Embassy in the United States. Taking to Twitter, the embassy has shared images of the vessel and wrote, “Indian Warship INS Satpura entered San Diego harbour today to celebrate Indiaat75 @AmritMahotsav.”

The INS Satpura had previously taken part in the Hawaii-based exercise, RIMPAC-22. On August 13, INS Satpura arrived at San Diego Harbour on the North American Continent as part of commemoration voyages made by the ships of the Indian Navy across six continents, three oceans, as well as six time zones, ANI reported.

In addition to this, INS Satpura will conduct a 75-lap "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Run" at the San Diego US Navy Base on August 15 as a tribute to 75 leaders of India's Freedom Struggle and in honour of their sacrifices for the country. On the historic 75th Independence Day, the ship would hoist the Tricolour in the presence of notable local officials and members of the Indian diaspora in the North American Continent.

INS Satpura participated in various military drills

Earlier in the month of July, the Rim of the Pacific exercise (RIMPAC) which is considered to be one of the greatest multilateral naval drills, was attended by the Indian Naval Warship INS Satpura and the P8I LRMRASW aircraft at Pearl Harbour in Hawaii. According to a press release from the Ministry of Defence, P8I LRMRASW aircraft from the Indian Navy had arrived at Hawaii’s AFB Hickam, Joint Base Pearl Harbour and participated in the 28th edition of Rim of Pacific (RIMPAC-22).

The P8I aircraft landed in Hawaii on July 2, while Satpura arrived on June 27. The initial phase of the exercise included participation in a number of symposiums, drill planning meetings, and sporting events. Additionally, the team paid honour to those who gave their lives in World War II at the USS Arizona Memorial and the iconic museum ship USS Missouri.

It is to mention that the 6000-ton guided missile stealth frigate INS Satpura was built and developed in India. It is prepared to hunt down and kill enemies on land, at sea, and in the air.

The drill, which covered over six weeks of rigorous operations and training aimed at improving interoperability and fostering confidence among Navies of friendly foreign nations, involved INS Satpura and one P8I maritime patrol aircraft. As per the release, the multi-dimensional drills involved 28 nations, 38 warships, 9 ground troops, 31 unmanned systems, 170 aircraft, and more than 25,000 people.

Besides this, INS Satpura conducted a distinctive yoga protocol earlier, on June 15, at Guam Harbour, US. The Yoga protocol was attended by officers and sailors from the US, Singapore, and Philippine Navy.

