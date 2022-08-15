Independence Day: Macron Congratulates PM Modi; Says India 'can Always Count On France'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday extended his greetings to India on the country's 75th Independence Day and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can “count on France to always stand by your side”. Taking to Twitter, Macron called PM Modi his "dear friend" and congratulated the people of India as the celebrations take place across the nation on August 15. France's President also hailed India's "stunning achievements" while reiterating Paris' unwavering support for New Delhi.

Dear friend @NarendraModi, dear people of India, congratulations on your Independence Day! As you proudly celebrate India’s stunning achievements in the past 75 years, you can count on France to always stand by your side. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 15, 2022

In May, on the final leg of his three-day Europe tour, the PM arrived at the Elysee Palace to meet Macron. Upon arrival, PM Modi received a warm hug from the French President as the two leaders walked inside the official residence of the President of the French Republic.

Australia hails “remarkable” achievements made by India

Marking India’s 75th Independence Day, governments and leaders across the globe on Monday poured in wishes for the largest democracy in the world. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remembered Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s call for his people to join with confidence in the adventure of their new independence. He hailed the “remarkable” achievements made by India while also recalling the “fond memories” he has while travelling the nation.

Albanese said that as Comprehensive Strategic Partners, India and Australia remain committed to growing bilateral cooperation. He noted that this year both nations' economic and trade ties would “further support opportunities for mutual growth and prosperity”. He said, “All Australians applaud India’s successes and the many achievements that define this great country and its people”.

The Australian PM said, “On the first Independence Day in 1947, when Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru called for his people to join with confidence in the adventure of their new independence, the world could not have imagined how profoundly India would heed his call.”

“The emergence of the world’s largest democracy and the achievements made by independent India have been remarkable,” he added.

Statement on the anniversary of Indian Independence Day. 🇦🇺🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VHJnCNYtQ3 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) August 14, 2022

Biden honours India's democratic journey

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden also congratulated New Delhi and hailed America’s “indispensable” partner. In a statement, Biden said that India and US would continue to work together to address the global challenges in the upcoming years. The US President also referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s “enduring message of truth and non-violence” as India marked 75 years since the British colonial rule ended in 1947.

Biden said, “As people around the world, including nearly four million proud Indian-Americans, celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence on August 15, the United States joins the people of India to honor its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring message of truth and non-violence.”

“India and the United States are indispensable partners, and the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity…I am confident that in the years ahead our two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order; foster greater peace, prosperity and security for our people; advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; and together address the challenges we face around the world,” he added.

Image: AP/ANI