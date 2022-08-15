Independence Day: Maldives President Greets PM Modi, Hails India As 'beacon Of Freedom'

As India celebrates 75th Independence Day On Monday, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih extended his warm greetings to the government, President and people of India on the occasion. Taking to his Twitter handle, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih stated that Maldives and India share "deep bonds of friendship." He wished that India continues to remain a "beacon of freedom, progress and democracy."

Warm wishes to @rashtrapatibhvn, PM @narendramodi and people of India as India celebrates its 75th year of Independence. Maldives and India have always shared deep bonds of friendship and it is our wish that India remain a beacon of freedom, progress and diversity! #AmritMahotsav — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) August 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid extended greetings to the people of India on the occasion. He extended "sincere greetings" and "heartiest felicitations" on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day. He stated that India continues to inspire the world with its "exceptional role" in the global arena. Abdulla Shahid wished for continued prosperity of the "friendly" people of India. Highlighting the ties between India and Maldives, Abdulla Shahid noted that the two share "century-old historical and cultural relations."

"On behalf of the Government and people of Maldives, I take great pride in conveying to Your Excellency, Government and the friendly people of the Republic of India, sincere greetings and heartiest felicitations on the joyous occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence," Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid said in his message for India.

Warm greetings and best wishes to my dear colleague EAM @DrSJaishankar, the Govt. and the friendly people of #India on the jubilant occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's independence.



I am confident that the strategic partnership between 🇲🇻 & 🇮🇳 will continue to prosper. — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) August 15, 2022

India has proven to be Maldives 'closest friend': FM Abdulla Shahid

Abdulla Shahid underscored that India has proven to be Maldives' "closest friend and first responder" whom Male can depend on at any time. Shahid stressed that India and Maldives celebrate 57 years of formal diplomatic ties and remain committed to working for the values of strategic partnership and promote mutual interests for the prosperity of both nations. In the message, he further stated that India has made remarkable progress and continues to be an "example of advancement and democracy." He stressed that India with its "unity in diversity" continues to work for the betterment of people and its neighbours.

"Emerging as a leading nation, India continues to inspire the world with its exceptional role in the global arena. With its remarkable progress achieved, India continues to be an example of advancement and democracy," Abdulla Shahid stated in message to India on Independence Day.

