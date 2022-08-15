Independence Day: Town Hall And Indian Embassy In Madagascar Deck Up With Tricolour Lights

As India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day, Madagascar illuminated its town hall and Indian Embassy building in Antananarivo with the colours of the Indian flag.

Indian Embassy building in Antananarivo, Madagascar lit up in tricolour on the eve of the 75th anniversary of Independence Day of India.#HarGharTiranga#AmritMahotsav#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/8JPgyD2ob5 — India in Madagascar & Comoros (@IndembTana) August 14, 2022

The Town Hall in Madagascar’s capital, Antananarivo lit up with Indian tricolour on the eve of 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. #HarGharTiranga#AmritMahotsav#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/8mSfYi6BX1 — India in Madagascar & Comoros (@IndembTana) August 14, 2022

In addition to this, the Indian Embassy would perform a flag-raising ceremony to honour the spirit of independence on Monday at 08.30 hours, at Villa Tanana Finaritra, the Embassy residence in Analamahintsy, Ivandry. The Indian Embassy stated in a tweet, "All members of the Indian community and friends of India are invited to join the celebrations."

Madagascar and India have a very close relationship. Madagascar's top trading partner is India, with bilateral trade expected to exceed $400 million in 2020–21, ANI reported. The two Indian Ocean neighbours' relationships are strengthening in all areas. Strong and positive links exist between the two nations, and various Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been inked in crucial fields including travel, health, education, culture, and information.

India's 75th Independence Day celebration

To encourage residents to take part in the Independence Day celebrations, the Indian government has been organising a variety of initiatives, such as "Har Ghar Tiranga," under the aegis of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav." The official commencement of the campaign was on Saturday, August 13. It will go on till August 15 on Monday. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being observed to honour and remember India's 75th anniversary of independence as well as the country's rich past of people, culture, and achievements, according to media reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Wednesday, August 10, that the country's flag reflects more than just those three colours but also the nation's pride in its history, dedication to the present, and aspirations for the future. In his video address at the Tiranga Rally in Surat, PM Modi said that India will celebrate 75 years of independence. He added that as the Tricolour is hoisted upon each corner of the nation, everyone is getting ready for this historic Independence Day.

PM Modi further expressed happiness that the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan's strength and commitment are reflected in the Tiranga Yatras which took place all over the nation.

(Image: Twitter/ @IndembTana)