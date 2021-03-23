India Abstains From Voting For UNHRC Resolution Against Sri Lanka Over LTTE Row

India on Tuesday abstained from voting on a resolution regarding reconciliation and accountability on human rights against Sri Lanka in the UN Human Rights Council.

Issuing a statement ahead of the vote, India had presented that its approach to the question of human rights in Sri Lanka was guided by two fundamental considerations-- support to the Tamils in Sri Lanka and ensuring the unity, stability and territorial integrity of the nation. "We have always believed that these two goals are mutually supportive and Sri Lanka's progress is best assured by simultaneously addressing both objectives."

India in its statement extended support to the international call to Sri Lanka to fulfil its commitments however said that it at the same time also believed that the work of the OHCHR should be in conformity with the mandate given by the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly.

Despite India's decision to abstain from voting, the UNHRC adopted the resolution against Sri Lanka with 22 votes in its favour as opposed to 11 against and 14 who abstained.

UNHRC levels charges against Sri Lanka over LTTE row

Yesterday, the Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government had sought help from India to counter allegations raised by the UN rights body over Sri Lanka's "repeated failure to ensure justice for the victims and promote reconciliation after the end of armed conflict with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE)." The UNHRC had listed ''Promotion of Reconciliation Accountability and Human Rights in Sri Lanka' up for voting today. This, after High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet submitted a report on Sri Lanka where she stressed that "Domestic initiatives had repeatedly failed to ensure justice for victims and promote reconciliation. Despite commitments made in 2015, the current Government, like its predecessor, had failed to pursue genuine accountability processes."

Notably, the nation has suffered defeats following three consecutive resolutions at the UN Human Rights Commission in Geneva when Gotabaya's brother--Mahinda Rajapaksa was the President of Sri Lanka between 2012-2014.

Ahead of the voting this year, Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry had sought support from India in defeating to defeat the 'false accusations' saying, "We are trying to defeat the false accusations levelled against us, and many friendly countries have joined hands with us in this. We hope that India too will support us this time."