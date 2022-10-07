India Abstains From Voting On UNHRC Resolution For Debate On Human Rights In Xinjiang

India, on October 6, abstained from voting on a resolution adopted by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) which called for a debate on the human rights situation in China's Xinjiang province. Out of 47 member countries in the council, 17 countries voted in favour of the resolution, 19 voted in opposition and 11 abstained from voting. Apart from India, countries namely Argentina, Armenia, West African nation Benin, Brazil, Gambia, Libya, Malawi, Malaysia, Mexico and Ukraine did not vote.

#HRC51 | Draft resolution A/HRC/51/L.6 on holding a debate on the situation of human rights in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of #China, was REJECTED. pic.twitter.com/ITbWnqQaKe — UN Human Rights Council 📍 #HRC51 (@UN_HRC) October 6, 2022

Needless to say, the list of countries opposing the resolution included Pakistan along with other Islamic nations such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sudan and Senegal. Nepal and Indonesia in Asia also voted against the resolution. The Xinjiang province, which is mostly populated by Uyghur Muslims has been a subject of debate for China's alleged crackdown on the ethnicity and its attempt to "educate" them. Several rare footages have surfaced from the region revealing what is labelled as detention centres for the Uyghurs along with reports that claim of a possible genocide being committed by the Chinese regime.

In a United Nations report in September, the body's High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said that "serious human rights violations have been committed" in Xinjiang which "may constitute international crimes, in particular, crimes against humanity."

The UNHRC, however, revealed that another draft resolution "on the mandate of the Working Group in the use of mercenaries as a means of violating human rights and impeding the exercise of the rights of peoples to self-determination was adopted." India, along with 28 countries, voted in favour of the resolution whereas 15 nations including the US, the UK and Ukraine voted against it. Four countries namely Mexico, Brazil, Kazakhstan, and Somalia abstained from voting.

#HRC51 | Draft resolution A/HRC/51/L.22 on the mandate of the Working Group in the use of mercenaries as a means of violating human rights and impeding the exercise of the rights of peoples to self-determination was ADOPTED. pic.twitter.com/MMOTRvtCya — UN Human Rights Council 📍 #HRC51 (@UN_HRC) October 6, 2022

As for today's voting, a western diplomat said that "it’s always difficult for countries to vote against a permanent member of the Security Council," AP reported. Chinese ambassador Chen Xu, on the other hand, said that Beijing “firmly opposes and categorically rejects", adding that "Today China is targeted. Tomorrow any other developing country could be targeted."

