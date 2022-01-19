India Affirms UNSC Should Focus On Consequences Of Terrorism On Women's Rights

India on Tuesday at the UN Security Council (UNSC) stressed on women’s participation in public life and the elimination of violence against them as a pre-requisite for promoting lasting peace around the world. It firmly said that the UNSC should focus on the consequences of terrorism on the rights of women. While addressing a UNSC debate on “Women, Peace and Security,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti highlighted the nation’s firm support for women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in political processes and decision-making in a bid to promote an inclusive society.

"India has today moved from a paradigm of women's development to women-led development," said Tirumurti adding, "In 2007, India created history by deploying the first-ever all-female Formed Police Unit (FPU) for UN Peacekeeping in Liberia. This unit served in Liberia for a decade and through their work served as an example of how the deployment of more women uniformed personnel could help the UN in its efforts to combat sexual exploitation and abuse.”

#IndiainUNSC



“Women’s participation in public life & elimination of violence against them are a pre-requisite for promoting lasting peace around the world”



PR @AmbTSTirumurti at UNSC Debate on addressing Violence Targeting Women in Peace & Security Processes #WPS



Highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6j78kDtBz7 — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) January 18, 2022

The Indian Ambassador informed that the nation also has more than 1.3 million elected women representatives at the grassroots level who have taken up leadership roles in their communities. India even has all-women Panchayats, and 20 Indian states have made provision for 50% reservations of total seats in legislative bodies at the local level for women, Tirumurti stated. Further, giving an example of women’s participation in India’s freedom struggle, he said that women were at the forefront in practically every aspect of the effort.

India at UNSC debate on 'Women, Peace and Security'

In a bid to strengthen women's participation in the peace and political process, and to eliminate discrimination and violence against women, Tirumurti highlighted the following points:

Member States should identify and address barriers to women's meaningful participation in the prevention and resolution of conflict, and in post-conflict peace-building efforts and programs. He said that this requires devising a legislative and judicial framework, providing economic opportunities, undertaking institution and capacity building, ensuring accountability and checking the impunity of those perpetrating violence against women.

Tirumurti urged the UNSC Member States to provide a conducive environment for the participation and inclusion of women in political processes and decision-making. In this context, he said that India underlines once again the importance of inclusive and representative governance in Afghanistan, with the meaningful participation of women in accordance with UNSC Resolution 2593 adopted on 30 August 2021.

The Indian Ambassador also went on to stress on socio-economic empowerment of women, including their access to credit, finance and technology. He highlighted that Indian has not only undertaken numerous citizen-centric digital initiatives but has also focused these services towards women to minimize the gender divide. Moreover, the nation has also opened online bank accounts for over 440 million people of which more than 55% of account holders are women.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, this initiative helped in direct benefit transfer to nearly 200 million women," added the Indian representative at UNSC.

Further, emphasising that terrorism and violent extremism invariably targets women, Tirumurti urged the Member States to condemn violence against women and girls perpetrated by terrorists. He said that the UNSC should focus on the consequences of terrorism on the rights of women.

During the debate, TS Tirumurti also spotlighted the importance of women police officers and peacekeepers. He stated that they play an indispensable role in furthering Women Peace and Security agenda as they are better able to gain the trust of a large but marginalised section of society. “We, therefore, need more women in peacekeeping,” Tirumurti said, adding that India welcomes the Uniformed Gender Parity Strategy to increase the number of women peacekeepers.

“We also support increasing the deployment of Women Protection Advisors for effective monitoring, analysis and reporting arrangements on conflict-related sexual violence in the field," said Tirumurti.

The Indian Ambassador urged the UN to provide support to Member States for institution and capacity building in post-conflict situations in order to address meaningfully and institutionally the inequalities and violence faced by women and to ensure their full participation in decision-making. He also went on to urge for a sincere, committed, non-discriminatory and collective effort to prevent women from online criminal acts.

"News media, especially social media, has emerged as a platform increasingly being used by various actors, including terrorists, for amplifying discriminatory ideas and promoting violent radicalization. Women are often the victims of these online criminal acts. To counter it, we require a sincere, committed, non-discriminatory and collective effort through a whole of society approach," said Tirumurti.

(Image: Twitter)

