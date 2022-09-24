India & 30 Other Nations Seek Reforms In UNSC To Deliver Solutions For Evolving Challenges

Apprehending the new challenges, India has again advocated for making urgent reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in order to deliver solutions for the pressing and evolving challenges. The major development came during a meeting of two separate groupings – G-4 and L-69 – in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). The meeting was hosted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and was attended by the foreign ministers of more than 30 countries including Bangladesh, Brazil and South Africa.

Glad to meet so many colleagues &friends of the L-69 grouping.The title of our meeting,‘Reinvigorating Multilateralism:A call to Action for Comprehensive Security Council Reform’ aptly captured the message of the gathering.



The Global South is working together towards this goal. pic.twitter.com/TzKi1dBGS7 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 23, 2022

In a joint statement released by the countries, the ministers agreed that they are brought together by the guiding principles of the United Nations Charter and the shared values of sovereignty, freedom, rule of law, respect for human rights and democracy. They said the countries are determined to work towards a more inclusive, responsive and participatory international governance architecture, and voiced their concerns over the ongoing conflicts and other climate-related issues. During the meeting, participating countries underscored that the world urgently needs reformed and effective multilateralism in order to resolve their pressing and evolving challenges.

The leaders stressed poverty, climate change, pandemics, global food security, international conflicts and crises, and international terrorism are some of the major challenges that the world needs to solve at the earliest. ​"We reaffirm that adapting the United Nations to the contemporary world realities necessarily requires urgent and comprehensive reform of the Security Council, the principal organ for international peace and security," according to the joint statement released on Friday. "We further recognise that lack of progress in Security Council reform has serious implications, not only for the continued relevance of global governance institutions but also for global peace and security and delivering on the purposes, principles and promises of the United Nations Charter," they added.

Countries call for reform in UNSC to resolve major challenges of human beings

Further, they underscored that a legitimate Security Council must be reflective of the aspirations and perspectives of the developing world and should solve the big challenges of human beings. They reiterated that an expansion of the Security Council in both permanent and non-permanent categories, as well as reform in its working methods, is indispensable to making the body more representative, legitimate and effective. "​We affirm the need for a formal negotiation process, guided by the decision-making modalities and working methods laid out in the Charter of the United Nations and in line with the rules and procedures of the General Assembly. ​We affirm our commitment to making concrete progress on Security Council, including through a reenergized IGN process," they stressed.

