India And Australia Likely To Sign Interim Trade Pact In March

India and Australia have finally declared considerable progress toward the creation of a limited trade agreement in March 2022 after a series of discussions aimed at finalising an interim free trade agreement (FTA). As per a press release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment of Australia Dan Tehan have announced that they have reached an agreement on the interim agreement and will finalise it in the next 30 days.

As per the release, “The India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) is expected to be concluded in 12 months thereafter.” Following the completion of the three-day negotiations in New Delhi, Goyal and Tehan had announced this in a joint news conference on Friday.

Addressed a joint press conference along with my friend & Australian counterpart @DanTehanWannon.



Both sides are transcending diplomacy and holding open discussions to achieve a win-win trade agreement for our two nations. 🇮🇳🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/kCuLg7C1Bq — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 11, 2022

The interim agreement, which would be inked in March, will cover the area in goods, services, rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, Customs procedures, as well as legal and institutional concerns, as per the release.

Piyush Goyal on trade deal between India and Australia

Further, Goyal stated that he had extremely 'fruitful' meetings with his Australian colleague and that great progress has been achieved in moving the FTA forward between the two countries. India and Australia, according to Goyal, are natural partners that complement each other in a number of ways. The minister also noted, “discussions between the two nations happened with openness and concern and sensitivity for the issues on both sides,” the release stated.

India & Australia are not only natural partners in terms of a strong bond between our Govt & people, but we also complement each other when it comes to working together in a variety of ways.



I believe this is a partnership between two brothers.



📹 https://t.co/eHQe6zGeAu pic.twitter.com/6qVGXzqEJx — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 11, 2022

Goyal also praised Indian and Australian Prime Ministers -- Narendra Modi and Scott Morrison, for their leadership, advice, and support, describing the talks as a "watershed moment" in the bilateral ties between India and Australia. He also appreciated officials on both sides who worked diligently to develop a comprehensive economic alliance that will benefit both countries and provides enormous prospects for Indian and Australian citizens.

In addition to this, both the Ministers have agreed on the importance of a balanced trade agreement that promotes increased trade and investment flows for the benefit of both nations while also reflecting a collaborative effort to the rules-based international trading system. The ministers also decided to tackle tax-related concerns that Indian software companies face in Australia as quickly as possible.

In preparation for the interim agreement, the two countries have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost tourism and develop economic connections, as per ANI.

Meanwhile, Tehan has also expressed optimism that the interim agreement will be a defining moment in the bilateral relationship. He stated that the "warmth of the relationship" between the two nations and the honesty as well as openness with which the discussions were conducted, will undoubtedly contribute to the development of extremely strong and solid commercial relationships, as per the release.

(Image: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)