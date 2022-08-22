India & Australia Vow To 'deepen Ties' In Education At AIEC Chaired By Pradhan & Clare

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan co-chaired the 6th meeting of the Australia India Education Council (AIEC) with his Australian counterpart Jason Clare at Western Sydney University (WSU) on Monday, August 22. During the meeting, Pradhan called the AIEC a "highly effective forum" to strengthen ties and cooperation in education, skill development, and research priorities. He also invited the Australian team to hold the 7th meeting of the AIEC in India next year and for Jason Clare to visit India by the end of 2022.

A bilateral meeting was also held between the duo in Australia. During the meeting, both sides held "fruitful discussions" on further strengthening cooperation between India and Australia in education, research, innovation, skill development, and entrepreneurship. The Indian Minister also welcomed Australian universities and skill institutions to establish their campuses in India and explore areas to collaborate with Indian institutions. Moreover, Pradhan and Clare agreed to enhance the cooperation between the two nations in learning skilling and research "to make education a key pillar under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

Co-chaired the 6th meeting of the Australia-India Education Council with HE @JasonClareMP at the Western Sydney University Campus.



Pleased to meet in-person today, more than two years after the last AIEC meeting that was held in India.

The Australia-India Education Council is a highly effective forum to further advance ties and boost engagements in education, skill development and research priorities.



I invited HE @JasonClareMP and the Australian team to hold the 7th meeting of the AIEC in India next year.

A great morning in Parramatta with Indian Education Minister @dpradhanbjp discussing ways 🇦🇺 and 🇮🇳 can work more closely together to tackle the skills challenges we both face.

Pradhan calls for collaboration between two nations

Further, Pradhan called for research collaboration between India and Australia in areas of Ayurveda, Yoga, Agriculture, skill certification, mining, and logistics management. He stated that India has established Digital University and Gati Shakti University and emphasized that both nations can cooperate to set up a curriculum and other aspects.

During the meeting, Pradhan also raised the issue of pending visas for Indian students travelling to Australia. In response, Jason Clare assured cooperation in expediting the pending visas of Indian students.

Speaking at a joint press conference after the meeting, the two ministers announced the setting up of a working group on transnational education. Dharmendra Pradhan stressed that India remains committed to strengthen bilateral ties with Australia in education, skilling, and research for "mutual growth and prosperity." During his visit, Pradhan also visited Homebush West Public School and Institute of Applied Technology.

"The Ministers also held a Joint Press Conference in which they announced establishment of a working group on transnational education to build shared understanding of the regulatory settings in both countries and promote opportunities for two-way mobility of institutions," according to the press release.

Visited the Institute of Applied Technology at @tafensw with HE @JasonClareMP this afternoon.



This facility is a signature training hub to equip youth with new-age skills relevant for global opportunities and for driving infrastructure projects & economic growth of the region.

