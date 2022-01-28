India & Central Asian Nations To Hold A Summit-level Meet Every Two Years, Next In 2024

PM Narendra Modi, along with Central Asian leaders, on Thursday welcomed the holding of the first India-Central Asia Summit and agreed to hold it every two years, with the next meeting to be held in 2024. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement, apart from the India-Central Asia Dialogue mechanism at the Foreign Ministers level, the leaders agreed that the Ministers of Trade and Culture would meet at regular intervals to take forward cooperation in various areas. The leaders also agreed to continue regular meetings of Secretaries of the Security Council in a bid to discuss security developments in the region.

“In a historic decision, the Leaders agreed to institutionalise the Summit mechanism by deciding to hold it every 2 years. They also agreed on regular meetings of Foreign Ministers, Trade Ministers, Culture Ministers and Secretaries of the Security Council to prepare the groundwork for the Summit meetings. An India-Central Asia Secretariat in New Delhi would be set up to support the new mechanism,” the MEA statement read.

‘Central Asia is central to India’s vision’

PM Narendra Modi hosted the first India-Central Asia Summit which was attended by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Addressing the virtual summit, PM Modi said that the diplomatic relations between India and central Asian countries have completed 30 fruitful years.

He said, "Central Asia is central to India’s vision of an integrated and stable extended neighbourhood."

Further, PM Modi went on to say that India and Central Asia nations share the same concerns and goals with regard to regional security. He said that the summit has three key objectives. The first one is to make it clear that mutual cooperation between India and Central Asia is necessary for regional security and prosperity. The second is to give an effective structure to our cooperation, which will pave the way for the establishment of a platform for regular interaction among all stakeholders. He said that the third objective of the summit is to prepare an ambitious roadmap for our cooperation, which will enable them to adopt an integrated approach for regional connectivity and cooperation.

(Image: MEA/Twitter)



