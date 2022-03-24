The United States is no longer dominating advanced technologies, an influential American Senator observed on Wednesday, adding that China, India, and Russia have advantages on hypersonic defence systems.

"We're in a situation where we have technological improvements. We used to dominate technology. That's no longer the case. Hypersonic, clearly, China and India, Russia have advantages on it, Senator Jack Reed, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee said during a nomination hearing.

He noted that for the first time in history, the world is entering a trilateral nuclear competition. "It is no longer a bilateral nuclear competition between the Soviet Union, the United States. It's China, Russia, and the United States," Reed said.

He asked Dr William LaPlante, the undersecretary of defence for acquisition and sustainment, how he intends to address these issues. LaPlante said he hopes to get into the mainstream weapons systems immediately.

'Advanced missiles like that of Russia & China is need of the hour'

He said the mission of delivering and sustaining timely, cost-effective, and uncompromised capabilities for the armed forces has never been more important than it is today.

"China, our pacing threat; an increasingly authoritarian Russia focused on regional hegemony; malign actors; and other existential threats pose grave risks to the global order and threaten our way of life," LaPlante said in his opening remarks.

Speaking on America's lack of advancements in hypersonic defense systems, LaPlante said a failed test is where one doesn't learn, continued testing is a must.

"One has to continue to do testing to your point. We tested in 2010, 2011 a combined DARPA, Air Force experiment to fly in a hypersonic glide vehicle from Vandenberg Air Force Base to Kwajalein. The two tests, both failed, and the United States stopped hypersonic glide vehicle work," he said.

China and Russia just kept going. And so you have to test, you have to learn from the tests and just keep going, LaPlante said in response to Senator Angus King.