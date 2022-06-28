India And Cuba Review Bilateral Ties At Second Round Of FOC In Havana: MEA

​The second round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Cuba was held in the capital of Cuba, Havana on Monday. According to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, during the meeting, the delegation of both sides comprehensively discussed the entire gamut of their bilateral relations, including development partnership projects, and trade and economic relations. From the Indian side, the delegation was led by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) and on the Cuban side, it was led by Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo. As per the statement, the delegations also held extensive discussions on areas such as renewable energy and health.

Sostuve cordial encuentro con Saurabh Kumar, viceministro de Asuntos Exteriores de la India.



Reafirmamos el buen estado de las relaciones bilaterales y la voluntad común de continuar ampliando los históricos lazos de amistad y cooperación entre nuestros países. #Cuba - #India pic.twitter.com/alasRt3Xfs — Gerardo Peñalver Portal (@GerardoPPortal) June 27, 2022

During the meeting, Kumar emphasised the importance of traditional medicine and yoga and assured his counterpart to provide maximum assistance to boost the traditional practice in their country. Besides, both sides also discussed biotechnology, agriculture, sports, science & technology and ICT. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest including cooperation in the United Nations. Adding further, Secretary (East) called on Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas and acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerardo Penalver and exchanged views on further enhancing bilateral ties between Cuba and India. "Secretary East called on Deputy PM Cabrisas and held a courtesy meeting with acting Minister of Foreign Affairs @GerardoPPortal," MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said in a Tweet on Monday.

2nd India-Cuba Foreign Office Consultations held in Havana led by Secretary East @AmbSaurabhKumar & Cuban Vice Minister @AnayansiRCamejo. Both sides reviewed bilateral relations & exchanged views on regional & multilateral matters. https://t.co/IE0ZUbwhP5 pic.twitter.com/Cw2uGIEGc7 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 28, 2022

Cuba to procure rice worth €100 million from India

Further, he maintained that an agreement on short-term credit worth €100 million for the procurement of rice from India for Cuba was signed between the two countries. "A short-term credit agreement of €100 million for procurement of rice from to was signed and a postal stamp released by the Government of Cuba to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence. #AmritMahotsav", he added. The talks were held in a warm and friendly atmosphere, as per the MEA statement. Notably, New Delhi and Havana maintain close contact with each other in the United Nations, Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)-- an international organisation dedicated to representing the interests and aspirations of developing countries.

Image: @MEAIndia/Twitter