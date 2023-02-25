India And Germany Cooperation A Must To Tackle Terrorist & Separatist Forces, Says PM Modi

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz landed in New Delhi for a two-day visit to India, which began on February 25. Joining Scholz on the trip are senior officials and a high-level business delegation, underscoring the importance of the visit for both countries. "The India-Germany Strategic Partnership is underpinned by shared values, trust and mutual understanding. Robust investment and trade linkages, cooperation in the areas of green and sustainable development and growing people-to-people ties have strengthened bilateral relations," read a press release from the MEA.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, in a press briefing, said that "Chancellor Scholz highlighted the importance of the next Asia Pacific Conference of German Businesses which, he said, is likely to be hosted in India in 2024". "PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz also took forward their discussions on enhanced defence cooperation. Both of them noted that this defence cooperation is an important pillar of the India-Germany strategic partnership," the foreign secretary added. "The two leaders talked at extensive length about the regional (Indo-Pacific) and global situation. Naturally, when they talk of regional situations, the opportunities & challenges form a very important constituent of it," said the foreign secretary.

When asked if German Chancellor offered assistance in tackling anti-India activities, especially by Khalistani elements, the foreign secretary said: "PM had clearly said in his press remarks that terrorist & separatist forces weaken societies of India & Germany and cooperation between both countries is essential."

Russia-Ukraine war featured in the talks

PM Modi and Scholz also spoke about the Russia-Ukraine war. "Ongoing situation in Russia-Ukraine being one of the important issues on the global front featured fairly extensively in discussions between PM Modi & Chancellor Scholz. PM Modi has said in his remarks that we're there to support what relates to peace," the foreign secretary disclosed. "Chancellor Scholz's last visit to India was in 2012 as Mayor of Hamburg. One thread which ran through discussions, that Chancellor Scholz himself appreciated-remarkable transformation in India's economic & developmental story since 2012 particularly under leadership of PM Modi," the foreign secretary added.

PM Modi received German Chancellor at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

PM Modi received the German Chancellor at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Scholz's visit is an opportunity to deepen the ties between India and Germany. This is Scholz's first visit to India, since he became chancellor of Germany. "We already have good relations between Germany and India and I hope that we will strengthen this relationship. I hope we will discuss intensely about all the topics relevant to the development of our countries and also the peace in the world," the German chancellor said, whilst speaking to reporters.

Speaking at the meeting with the German chancellor, PM Modi said that he "held productive talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Our talks focussed on ways to boost India-Germany cooperation and further augment trade ties. We also agreed to deepen ties in renewable energy, green hydrogen & biofuels. Security cooperation was also discussed".