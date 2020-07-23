India, Maldives Sign Contract To Set Up 2 'Neighbourhood Fish Processing Plants'

India and Maldives have recently signed a contract which will allow the construction of fish processing plants at two Maldives islands. The contract was signed on July 22 and the signing was conducted virtually and was presided over by Maldives’ foreign Secretary Abdul Ghafoor and High Commissioner of India, Sunjay Sudhir.

India and Maldives to set up fish processing plants

As per reports, in a statement, the Indian Embassy said that "the contract-signing ceremony for setting up of neighbourhood fish processing plants in Maradhoo and Hulhudhoo was organized by the Addu City Council,". Back in 2019, Maldives and India had signed a Memorandum Of Understanding which detailed the setting up of three fish processing plants at Maradhoo, Hithadhoo and Hulhudhoo.

During his address, Indian High Commissioner Sunjay Sudhir stated that the MoUs that facilitated the establishment of the fish processing plants were signed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on December 4 last year.

The Indian High Commissioner also stated that despite the obstacles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic the progress of the projects was progressing. He also added that the fish processing plants are only the part of a series of High Impact Community Development (HICDP) projects being undertaken between India and Maldives and will cost a total of $5.5 million.

These High Impact Community projects chosen by the Maldives are all that greatly impact income generation, health, education, gender and child empowerment, sports, sustainable development etc. A recent statement also revealed that the Government of Maldive has also requested that its Industrial Fisheries Company Limited (MIFCO's) facilities also be upgraded under this project and India has readily offered its assistance under its 'Neighborhood First' policy which is also reciprocated by Maldives' 'India First' policy,".

