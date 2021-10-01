India & Nepal Diplomats Evaluate Post-2015 Earthquake Restoration Projects

In a key development, on October 1, Anurag Srivastava, the Joint Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), met Nepal's Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and Home Secretary Tek Narayan Pandey in the capital city of Kathmandu. The MEA Joint Secretary discussed advancing bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest during the rendezvous with the Nepalese diplomats. The latest discussions add to the seven reconstructed schools in Kavrepalanchowk district, jointly inaugurated under the Government of India's grant and assistance. Notably, India is Nepal's largest trade partner and the largest source of foreign investment as well.

India -Nepal meet over post-2015 earthquake reconstruction projects in Kathmandu

On September 20, both the neighbouring countries held the Joint Project Monitoring Committee (JPMC) meeting over the Nepal earthquake in May 2015, which killed nearly 9,000 people. The conclave was co-chaired by Anurag Srivastava, and Sushil Chandra Tiwari, Secretary, National Reconstruction Authority of Nepal. Discussions evaluated several rehabilitation projects in housing, education, health and cultural heritage sectors in Nepal.

Taking to Twitter, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu shared, "JPMC meeting held between &to review the progress of Post-earthquake Reconstruction projects in today. The meeting was co-chaired by Anurag Srivstava JS(North), MEA & Mr Sushil Chandra Tiwari, Secretary (NRA), Govt. of Nepal."

Both sides concurred to statistics of the successful completion of 50,000 houses in Gorkha, the epicentre of the 7.8 and 8.1 magnitude earthquake that rocked the second most mountainous country in the world. Housing projects undertaken by the GoI have been successful in the Nuwakot districts of Nepal as well.

Srivastava, later on, held bilateral talks to discuss mutual cooperation in commerce, development and economic sectors with the Commerce Secretary of Nepal, Dinesh Bhattarai and the Finance Secretary Madhu Kumar Maraseni.

India aids Nepal in post-2015 earthquake restoration projects

Reconstruction projects in the health sector are taken up under the grant of GoI as well, the Indian embassy in Kathmandu shared, "Work starts at Khopasi Primary Health Care Center, Kavrepalnachowk with laying of foundation by Anurag Srivastava JS(North), MEA today. Being built as part of GoI commitment of USD 50M grant for reconstruction projects in the Health sector."

Work starts at Khopasi Primary Health Care Center, Kavrepalnachowk with laying of foundation by @AnuragSrivstava JS(North), MEA today.

Being built as part of GoI commitment of USD 50M grant for reconstruction projects in Health sector. #IndiaNepalFriendship @MEAIndia @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/4SL1do94Ad — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) September 29, 2021

On September 29, Srivastava inaugurated seven reconstruction projects including newly rebuilt schools in the Kavrepalanchowk district. Taking to Twitter, the Indian embassy in Kathmandu shared, "6 schools in Kavrepalanchok inaugurated by Anurag Srivstava, JS(North), MEA, today. These have been built as part of the GoI commitment to a USD 50 M grant for reconstruction projects in the Education sector. #IndiaNepalFriendship."