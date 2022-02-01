India & Nepal Sign MoU To Construct Motorable Bridge Across Mahakali River In Dharchula

To construct a motorable bridge over the Mahakali River connecting Dharchula of the Indian side with Darchula of Nepal, under Indian grant assistance, India and Nepal on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). In an official press release, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu informed that the MoU was signed by Ambassador of India, Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Secretary, Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Government of Nepal, Rabindra Nath Shrestha, in the presence of the Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Government of Nepal, Renu Kumari Yadav.

"The project will enhance cross-border connectivity between the Sudurpaschim province of Nepal and the Uttarakhand state of India across the Mahakali river where close people-to-people links exist between communities on both sides of the border," the release added.

Centre approves MoU for a bridge between India & Nepal over Mahakali river

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet had approved the signing of an MoU between India and Nepal for the construction of a bridge over the Mahakali river along the Indo-Nepal border in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district. The Indian government had said in a statement that diplomatic relations between the two countries will further improve with the signing of the MoU. "India and Nepal have been working together on different regional forums such as SAARC and BIMSTEC as well as the global fora," it added.

'India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship': Anurag Thakur

While addressing a press conference, Union Minister Anurag Thakur had stated that the MoU for building a bridge over the Mahakali river connecting Dharchula in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district to Dharchula in Nepal will be signed in the near future. Thakur informed, on January 6, that the construction of the bridge will be completed within three years. The Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports had added that India has always shared close ties with neighbouring Nepal, therefore, intends to extend these deep-rooted ties with the construction of the bridge on the Mahakali river.

It is important to note that India and Nepal share an open international border that allows citizens to move freely without any passport or visa requirements. Both Nepal and India have a district called Dharchula on two separate banks of the Mahakali River. People residing in the region share similar cultural and traditional ties.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: Twitter/ANI