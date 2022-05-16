India and Nepal's ever-strengthening friendship will benefit entire humanity in emerging global situation: PM Modi

Lumbini, May 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India and Nepal's ever-strengthening friendship and their closeness will benefit the entire humanity in the emerging global situation as he likened the ties between the two neighbours as unshakeable like the Himalayas.

Modi, who visited the Himalayan nation at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on a day-long visit to Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, made the remarks while addressing the International Buddhist Conference here.

"The ever-strengthening friendship of India and Nepal and our closeness will benefit the entire humanity in the kind of global conditions that are emerging," Modi said in his 20-minute special address.

"This common heritage, common culture, common faith and common love, this is our greatest asset. And, the richer this asset is, the more effectively together we can bring the message of Lord Buddha to the world and give direction to the world," he said.

"The faith of both our countries towards Lord Buddha, the boundless reverence for him, unites us in one thread and makes us a member of a family," said Modi, who attended the 2566th Buddha Jayanti Celebration at International Convention Center and Meditation Hall at Lumbini. He was accompanied by his Nepalese counterpart Deuba and his spouse Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba. Several Nepalese ministers were among the other dignitaries present.

Modi said that India and Nepal relations are unshakeable like the Himalayas and added that both the countries will work towards solving global problems with Buddha’s ideologies.

"We have to give a new height to our natural relationship as much as the Himalayas. The relationships that we have lived for thousands of years, from food, music, festivals, and customs to family ties, now also have to be linked to new areas like science, technology, and infrastructure. I am satisfied that India is working shoulder to shoulder with Nepal in this direction," he said.

"Buddha is an incarnation of the collective sense of humanity. There are Buddha perceptions, and so are Buddha researches. There are Buddha thoughts, and so are buddha samskaras," Modi told the gathering of some 2,500 people that included monks, Buddhist scholars and international participants in Lumbini.

"Buddha is special because he did not only preach, but he made humanity feel knowledge. He dared to abandon the great glorious kingdom and comforts. Certainly, he was not born as an ordinary child. But he made us realise that sacrifice is more important than attainment. Realisation is complete only by renunciation," Modi said, adding that Buddha belongs to everyone.

Lumbini, located in the Terai plains of southern Nepal, is one of the holiest places of Buddhism, as Lord Buddha was born there.

"I also have another relationship with Lord Buddha, which is also a wonderful coincidence and which is also very pleasant. The place where I was born, Vadnagar in Gujarat, was a great centre of Buddhist learning centuries ago. Even today, ancient remains are being excavated there, whose conservation work is going on," he said, adding that there are many such towns in India.

"From Sarnath, Bodh Gaya and Kushinagar in India to Lumbini in Nepal, these holy places symbolise our shared heritage and shared values. We have to develop this heritage together and enrich it further," Modi said.

"I am glad that the Government of Nepal is supporting all efforts for the development of Buddha Circuit and Lumbini, realising all the possibilities of development. The construction of the Lumbini Museum in Nepal is also an example of joint cooperation between the two countries," he said.

He said it was decided to establish Dr Ambedkar Chair for Buddhist Studies in Lumbini Buddhist University.

Noting that lakhs of devotees from all over the world come to these places every year, Modi said the two governments have taken decisions like creating integrated check posts in Bhairahawa and Sonauli, which will facilitate the movement of people on the border.

Modi said the place where Lord Buddha himself was born, the energy there, the consciousness there, gives a different feeling. "I am also happy to see that the sapling of the Mahabodhi tree that I had presented at this place in 2014 is now developing into a tree," he said.

"In Janakpur, I had said that "Our Ram is also incomplete without Nepal". I know that today when a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram is being built in India, the people of Nepal are feeling equally happy," he added.

On his part, Nepalese Prime Minister Deuba described India as a "close neighbour and a trusted friend." Deuba said he had a "fruitful discussion" with Prime Minister Modi earlier and he was looking forward for developing Buddha Circuit involving Bodh Gaya, Sarnath and Kushinagar in India. PTI CPS/ZH AKJ ZH ZH

