India And Oman Rebuke Terrorism, Vow To Terminate It At Strategic Dialogue

India and Oman took a strong stance against terrorism at the ongoing eighth edition of the India-Oman Strategic Dialogue and vowed to join forces in order to exterminate the social evil. The Strategic Dialogue comes three years after the previous edition, which was held in Muscat in January 2020.

This year, Shri Vikram Misri, Deputy National Security Adviser, National Security Council Secretariat of India, invited H.E. Major General Idris Abdulrahman Al-Kindi, Secretary General of the National Security Council of the Sultanate of Oman to the Eighth India-Oman Strategic Dialogue held in India between 16 and 19 January.

This marks Al-Kindi’s first visit to the South Asian nation after he was sworn in as the Secretary General of the NSC of Oman. During the meeting, both sides agreed to tackle the menace of terrorism and discussed how terrorist propaganda has expanded in the modern world, with the emergence of new technologies and the abuse of cyberspace. "Both sides condemned in the strongest terms all forms and manifestations of terrorism and underscored the need to work collectively to fight this menace," sources said, according to ANI.

What did the Dialogue touch upon?

The Dialogue saw the two sides reiterating their strategic partnership and conveying their respective leadership's priority of improving bilateral ties with trust and mutual understanding. The meeting touched upon various issues, such as defence and regional security and bilateral strategic and security cooperation.

Furthermore, both India and Oman acknowledged how essential it is to safeguard maritime security, with Major General Idris Abdulrahman Al-Kindi also calling on National Security Adviser, Shri Ajit Doval, KC. As the Dialogue concluded, the officials noted the importance of such meetings in enhancing India-Oman ties. They also agreed to conduct the next edition of the Strategic Dialogue in Oman the next year.