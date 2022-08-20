India & Singapore Vow To Boost Bilateral Ties At 16th Round Of FOCs, Review Defence Issues

India and Singapore held the 16th round of Foreign Office Consultations on Friday, August 19, wherein both sides affirmed to boost the bilateral relations, especially enhancing cooperation in a number of areas, including, trade and investment, startups and innovation. From the Indian side, the delegation was led by Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar, whereas Albert Chua, the Permanent Secretary to Singapore led the Singapore delegation. "Productive and forward-looking discussions to further strengthen the strategic partnership at the 16th Foreign Office Consultation today led by Secretary(East) @AmbSaurabhKumar and Permanent Secretary Mr Albert Chua," the High Commission of India in Singapore tweeted.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction at the present level of engagement. Both sides emphasised upon the importance of bilateral political exchanges to realise the full potential of the partnership and agreed to organise the next Summit in New Delhi on mutually convenient dates. The delegations also discussed enhancing cooperation in a number of areas, including, trade and investment, startups and innovation, fintech, smart cities, infrastructure, skill development and connectivity. According to the statement released by the External Affairs Ministry, both countries also reviewed issues related to defence cooperation and exchanged views on India-ASEAN engagements and raising the relationship to a higher level.

India-Singapore ties based on shared values and approaches: MEA

"The two sides noted the increase in tourist arrivals from India in recent months and the need to further facilitate travel. Given that Singapore is the current country coordinator for India in ASEAN, the two sides exchanged views on India-ASEAN engagements and raising the relationship to a higher level," according to the statement. As per MEA, India-Singapore relations are based on shared values and approaches, economic opportunities, and convergence of interests on key issues. Political engagement is regular. The defence relations are particularly strong. Economic and technological ties are extensive and growing. Also, Singapore is India's 6th largest trade partner (2020-21) with a share of 3.2% of India's overall trade. In 2021-22 (April - September 2021) bilateral trade stood at $14.2 billion. Additionally, the cultural and human links between both nations are very vibrant.

